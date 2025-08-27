Ultra-Staff EDGE AI Recruiting Suite Named Best Digital Recruitment Solution in the 2025 Stevie® Awards Program

"We are proud to continuously develop innovative tools for staffing agencies, and these AI tools are just the beginning of what's in development." Post this

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

The Ultra-Staff EDGE AI Recruiting Suite received Gold in the Digital Recruitment Solution Category of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. The AI tools are a component of Ultra-Staff EDGE Staffing and Recruiting Software, a full front, middle, and back office staffing solution. The Ultra-Staff EDGE AI Recruiting Suite encompasses tools designed for recruiters to streamline their workflow, match candidates with jobs quicker, and decrease the time to hire.

The AI Job Description Creator is the first tool in the suite that generates job descriptions in Ultra-Staff EDGE with the click of a button. This tool leverages ChatGPT and the data from job profiles in Ultra-Staff EDGE to produce unique and compelling job descriptions that attract top-tier talent.

"IMN Enterprises has been able to significantly streamline our job posting process thanks to the AI Job Description Creator within Ultra-Staff EDGE," commented Steve Martin, Director of Sales Tech Deployment at IMN Enterprises. "From a marketing perspective, it's been a game-changer in improving our speed to market across multiple platforms. Most importantly, it empowers our recruiters with accurate, easy-to-read job descriptions right at their fingertips, allowing them to move quickly on new orders and connect with top talent more efficiently."

The AI Resume Builder is another tool in the suite and allows recruiters to build a resume for a candidate. The Ultra-Staff EDGE Resume Builder expedites the resume creation process by utilizing ChatGPT and/or data from the candidates' profile in Ultra-Staff EDGE. Often in the staffing industry, staffing agencies come across candidates who do not have a resume. The Resume Builder helps recruiters present job seekers in the best light, crucial for making strong first impressions and successfully filling positions.

The third tool in the Ultra-Staff EDGE AI Recruiting Suite is the AI-Powered Work Now Invite. The AI Work Now Invite automatically sends out job invitations to qualified job seekers the staffing agency is working with. Job seekers receive the notification within the Ultra-Staff EDGE mobile app, Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS, and can accept the opportunity on the spot. Once accepted, the candidate and assignment status is automatically updated within Ultra-Staff EDGE. Recruiters can configure the exact criteria they want the job seeker to have and can schedule the days and time for the automatic invitations to go out. This tool introduces complete automation into the recruiting cycle, allowing staffing agencies to match candidates to jobs faster and eliminate manual tasks.

"Generative AI and automation tools are critical for staffing agencies today to stay ahead of the competition and work most efficiently," stated Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We are proud to continuously develop innovative tools for staffing agencies, and these AI tools are just the beginning of what's in development."

More than 100 professionals from around the world participated in the judging process to determine this year's honorees. The overwhelming number of high scores received by the Stevie Award judges helped the Ultra-Staff EDGE AI Recruiting Suite earn Gold for Digital Recruitment Solution. Some of the judges' responses include, "Demonstrates a practical and timely integration of generative AI into staffing operations. The suite addresses real industry pain points", "Timely and well-executed response to the evolving demands of the staffing industry", "This is a strong entry that showcases real innovation with a practical, recruiter-centric AI suite. The tools directly address inefficiencies in job posting, resume creation, and candidate outreach."

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 40+ years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit https://www.abd.net to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Roeslmeier Mikels, Automated Business Designs, 1 847-671-3303, [email protected], www.abd.net

