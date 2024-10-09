Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS Named Best Employee Engagement Solution and Product of the Year in the 2024 Stevie® Awards Program

Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS is an impressive and valuable addition to the staffing industry, effectively addressing the challenges faced by recruiters and job seekers alike. Post this

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," were recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 28 nations were submitted this year for the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and more then 600 nominations of all sizes from 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS was proud to win a Stevie Award in each of these award programs.

Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS is a mobile app designed for employees who work with staffing companies, whether they are seeking opportunities or currently working with the staffing agency. One of the main obstacles that staffing and recruiting companies face is keeping potential employees engaged and retaining them once they are employed with the staffing agency. The Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS mobile app is designed to cultivate an optimal employee experience that keeps employees engaged with the staffing agency. From the beginning stages when employees are looking for a job, throughout employment, and beyond, Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS provides employees with everything they need to foster the ultimate experience.

To this date, there are over a thousand users of Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS nationwide. A valued national customer notes, "With Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS our recruiters don't get distracted with little questions, like where is my paystub? The app has streamlined many tasks, especially during W2 season. Candidates have access to everything they need right at their fingertips."

During the job search, employees can use the mobile app to search and apply for jobs. Work Now opportunities can also be pushed out to specific employees, which are jobs that need workers immediately. Employees can choose to accept or decline the offer right on the spot. Employees that use Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS have an upper hand because they not only have quick access to jobs, but they can easily accept offers.

Within Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS, employees can also view upcoming interviews and assignments. If a conflict arises, the assignment or interview can be canceled within the app. All details about their assignment and interview can be viewed, including who they report to, a map of the location, and details describing the assignment. Employees can also update their availability, so they are presented with job opportunities that fit their schedule.

"Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS was designed to help staffing companies solve everyday challenges, including increasing employee engagement and decreasing time to hire," said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We are proud to offer a solution to the industry that not only gives staffing companies a competitive edge, but helps employees stay ahead of their competition."

While working, employees can also enter their time in the mobile app and view all employee documentation, including payroll checks, W2's, 1099's, and more. This keeps employees connected to their employment information. Furthermore, the messaging feature in Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS allows employees to message the recruiter in real time. All messages pop up as notifications on their phone for easy communication. Career Resources are also available, which lets recruiters upload resources for employees.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award honorees. The overwhelming number of high scores received by the Stevie Award judges helped Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS earn Gold for Employee Engagement Solution and Bronze for Product of the Year. Some of the judges responses include, "It is great to see an app which aids employees and employers", "Its comprehensive features and ease of use significantly enhance the employee experience", "Laudable entry. Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS is a game-changer in the staffing industry", "Ultra-Staff EDGE JOBS is an impressive and valuable addition to the staffing industry, effectively addressing the challenges faced by recruiters and job seekers alike."

To learn more about Automated Business Designs and Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software, visit http://www.abd.net.

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 40+ years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit http://www.abd.net to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Roeslmeier Mikels, Automated Business Designs, 1 800-944-4223, [email protected], www.abd.net

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Automated Business Designs