Ultra-Staff EDGE Staffing Software Names Chief Technology Officer and Chief Sales Officer

Ultra-Staff EDGE, a leader in the staffing industry, announced a new CTO and CSO to be added to the company's executive team.

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automated Business Designs, developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE Staffing Software, has named Sebastian Brukalo as Chief Technology Officer and Bob Pettke as Chief Sales Officer. Both Sebastian and Bob bring decades of high-level experience to Ultra-Staff EDGE's growing team and the staffing industry at large.

Sebastian Brukalo has held various technological and software development roles as a Senior Engineer, Architect, and Director. Sebastian has consistently demonstrated his progress in developing innovative and secure software solutions that cater to diverse clients and industries. Sebastian brings a unique blend of technical acumen to the table, with over 20 years of experience in software engineering and leadership. In his current role as Chief Technology Officer on the Ultra-Staff EDGE Team, he provides strategic direction and guidance to the executive team and the software engineering department, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and mission. His leadership will be instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous advancements to the Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software suite.

Beyond his technical prowess, Sebastian is an advocate for team growth and personal development. He actively mentors and empowers engineering talent and leadership within the organization, encouraging a culture of continuous learning.

Bob Pettke also brings a unique experience to the Ultra-Staff EDGE Staffing Software team by having worked in the staffing industry for 15-plus years as a dynamic leader. Bob has worn many hats in the staffing industry, including Director of Franchise Sales, President of Mergers & Acquisitions, and Chief Sales Officer for staffing companies that ranged in size from $35 million to $3.5 billion dollars in sales. In addition to having staffing experience, Bob was a former Ultra-Staff EDGE user and attests much of his recent success in staffing to the staffing software solution. Having worked in the staffing industry, Bob can closely relate to the everyday challenges staffing companies face. As Chief Sales Officer, Bob works closely with the Ultra-Staff EDGE executive team to help staffing companies streamline and grow their business through the latest staffing technology.

Additionally, Bob hosts The Staffing Buzz Network, an original Ultra-Staff EDGE podcast, to help staffing and recruiting companies learn about the latest industry trends, staffing legislation, and gain valuable insights they can apply to their staffing business. The Staffing Buzz Network can be found on all major podcast platforms.

"Both Sebastian and Bob bring immeasurable experience to the Ultra-Staff EDGE team," commented Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We are ecstatic to welcome them both and know they will be instrumental in the development of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software."

