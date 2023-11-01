Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture Honored with 2023 Gold Stevie® Award for Best Time and Expense Solution

We are proud to offer a solution that not only helps facilitate a smooth time entry process but saves time processing payroll and improves accuracy. Post this

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 28 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture received Gold in the Time and Expense Solution category of the Stevie Awards. Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture, a component of Ultra-Staff EDGE Back Office, is a web-based SaaS staffing software solution that works harmoniously to automate the time entry and timekeeping process for staffing companies. From Ultra-Staff EDGE front office, time is married to job assignments and flows directly into Time Capture to help staffing companies seamlessly process payroll and billing. Because Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture is connected to the whole Ultra-Staff EDGE suite, it allows staffing companies to manage every part of the time entry process with ease.

"Our time-entry process is much more efficient as the information provided allows for efficient review, thus reducing errors," commented Vince Sharpe, Chief Financial Officer at Just in Time Staffing. "The reporting from payroll, including pay, deductions, and taxes is robust. Also, new for us is the integration of the general ledger which saves our accounting department significant hours."

Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture also provides flexibility in the way actual time worked is recorded by employees. Some clients might prefer employees to record time via a spreadsheet, others may have their own time entry solution with a badge sign-in/sign-out, and some might want to use the Ultra-Staff EDGE Web Portal for employees to record time. This gives staffing companies greater flexibility with each of their clients because their clients can track time using their preferred method and it will all be tracked in Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture for payroll and billing. All actual time worked/submitted will override the time brought in from the job assignment in Ultra-Staff EDGE Front Office.

"Collecting time can be a very difficult process for staffing companies. The time has to be received from the employee and the client that they worked for has to approve it. There are often delays in receiving the signed timesheets," said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. "We are proud to offer a solution that not only helps facilitate a smooth time entry process but saves time processing payroll and improves accuracy."

Other unique features of Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture include automatic overtime calculations, the ability to enter pay and bill information for clients simultaneously, and the flexibility to customize the time entry screen according to business needs. For example, if you staff high-level IT people, employees have the capability of entering their own time and the time can be entered in total hours. If you staff light industrial talent, the time is usually input by entering in and out times and the system automatically calculates the hours based on the clock-in/clock-out times. This is substantial, especially for clients that service multiple lines of business and have both needs.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award honorees. The overwhelming number of high scores received by the Stevie Award judges helped Ultra-Staff EDGE Time Capture earn Gold.

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, scheduling, and a labor dispatch module. ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 40 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), TempNet Staffing Association, and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). Visit www.abd.net to learn more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

