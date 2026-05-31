UltraFast EV Charging Hub Lands near Charlotte in Cabarrus County NC

Mark Oil Company is introducing the fastest publicly accessible EV charging units at its convenience store and fueling station locations throughout Charlotte's suburban areas. The Charlotte-based company remains committed to providing superior technology and modern retail offerings to travelers across the Charlotte area. Two ABB 400kW units were placed at a Concord site in May 2026, following an installation of a single unit at Earp's/bp near Mint Hill in late 2025.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Charlotte-based energy and retail company announced a May 2026 unveiling of two ABB fast-charging stations at The Mills Mart, a BP fueling site located at 1002 Holden Avenue SW, Concord. Mark Oil Company has replaced the previous single unit with two ABB 400kW units to provide ultra-fast charging and robust connectivity for all electric vehicles, including Teslas.

In 2025, Mark Oil Company partnered with ABB to install high-speed charging stations at convenience store and fueling sites near Charlotte's I-485 commuter loop. As the region continues to develop, Mark Oil remains committed to enhancing convenience and mobility for local travelers.

Regarding the company's investment in EV technology, Mark Oil President Bill Tome stated, "As our communities grow, providing access to fast, convenient charging is essential to keeping our neighbors mobile."

Why ABB technology?

Reliability: Engineered with industrial-grade components and modular designs, these chargers are built for heavy-duty use and all-weather performance.

Ultra-Fast Speed: These units drastically reduce wait times, getting you back on the road quickly.

Award-Winning User Experience: The units feature intuitive touchscreens, extended cable reach with seamless retraction, and quiet operation for nighttime charging.

Who is Mark Oil Company?

Mark Oil Company has been a Charlotte-area energy provider since 1908. From delivering home heating oil to becoming a gas and diesel distributor, the family-owned business has a long history of evolving to meet the needs of customers in Charlotte and its surrounding municipalities and suburbs. This partnership with ABB represents the next generation of service, with the cleanest and friendliest fueling and charging outlets along Charlotte's commuter routes.

Check out the ABB 400kW ultra-fast chargers at The Mills Mart located in Cabarrus County or Earp's,10950 Woodland Beaver Rd, Charlotte, NC 28215.

Media Contact

Gay Karlsson, Mark Oil Company, 1 704.430.7349, [email protected], https://www.linkedin.com/company/mark-oil-company-inc.

Will Tome, Mark Oil Company, [email protected]

SOURCE Mark Oil Company