UltraMAX™ Reloaded: Siemon Expands Copper Connectivity System with Innovative New Solutions

UltraMAX Patch Panels: The new UltraMAX 48-port patch panels are meticulously engineered to optimize space and efficiency. Available in flat and angled configurations, these panels enable users to maximize rack space while meeting stringent Category 6A Alien Crosstalk parameters. Crafted from high-strength steel with a scratch-resistant finish, these panels provide a durable foundation for critical network connections. Designed for significant space efficiency, they offer 48 ports in just 1U, minimizing rack space utilization while upholding strict Category 6A Alien Crosstalk standards. Customizable labels, color-coded icons, and a magnified label holder simplify port identification and management, while removable rear cable managers ensure organized cabling and optimal performance maintenance. These panels are available as empty, kitted or loaded with outlets.

UltraMAX Turbo Tool: The UltraMAX Turbo Tool is engineered for user-friendly efficiency, significantly reducing termination time for category 5e, 6, and 6A UTP UltraMAX outlets. Unlike traditional single-conductor punch-down tools, the Turbo Tool terminates all 8 conductors in a single action, enhancing productivity and ensuring reliable high-performance connections. Featuring a rotatable tool head for flexible cable entry and compliance with bend radius requirements, this tool is constructed from 16-gauge steel and high-impact resistant plastics for durability on job sites. Its ergonomic design includes a spring-loaded handle for comfortable one-handed operations, accelerating termination time by 15% compared to traditional tools. The integrated safety latch secures handles for safe storage, and the replaceable cutting die extends the tool's lifespan, ensuring flawless terminations across all category 5e, 6, and 6A UTP UltraMAX outlets. The tool supports terminations for UltraMAX hybrid, keystone, and panel-style outlets.

A Commitment to Innovation: "UltraMAX signifies Siemon's commitment to advancing copper connectivity solutions," says Kevin Stronkowsky, Siemon's Global Copper Product Manager. "The expansion of UltraMAX with these new products underscores our dedication to innovation, providing intuitive, high-quality solutions that meet evolving customer needs. UltraMAX Reloaded introduces a new standard of efficiency and performance to UTP systems, enabling our clients to deploy networks swiftly and reliably."

Experience the enhanced capabilities of UltraMAX with our expanded product line, designed to redefine connectivity and performance standards.

About Siemon Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

Siemon OEM Technologies is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical, and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer-driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers, and System Integrators.

