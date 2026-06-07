Umajin Showcases Next-Generation Automotive AI Inspection at Cisco Live!

At Cisco Live!, Umajin announced a powerful breakthrough in industrial Physical AI, demonstrating an advanced automotive scanning solution developed in collaboration with research partner NTT DATA. Designed to revolutionize quality assurance on the factory floor, this solution delivers real-time, sub-millimetre vehicle inspection to help the automotive market achieve higher production quality, drastically reduce wasted time and materials, and lower manufacturing costs.

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leveraging Advanced Edge Infrastructure for Real-Time Anomaly Detection

To process hundreds of gigapixels of data in under three seconds, Umajin's software directly exploits high-performance edge network and compute. The software seamlessly coordinates workload execution across specialized hardware layers to detect microscopic scratches, chips, and dents instantly:

Massive Network Bandwidth: The system utilizes an isolated high-speed subnet to safely transfer massive gigapixel image sets from up to 50 edge computational cameras without bottlenecking factory operations.



High-Performance Compute & GPU Acceleration: Umajin's software unleashes dense processing power across edge CPUs and heavy-duty workstation-class GPUs, executing patented photon tracing and AI analytics engines locally at the factory edge.



Edge-Optimized Anomaly Detection: By processing data right where it is captured, the architecture performs immediate defect classification and geometric validation, sending only verified anomaly data to the cloud.

Driving Toward the Future of Smart Manufacturing

This integrated approach combines Umajin's patented camera software and edge AI processing with secure, high-performance network infrastructure. For automotive manufacturers, this means automated surface inspection that catches flaws earlier in the assembly cycle than ever before—ensuring a flawless finish before a vehicle ever leaves the line.

About Umajin

Umajin is a leader in advanced software solutions, pioneering developments in Physical AI, computational imaging, and edge computing to solve complex industrial challenges.

https://www.umajin.com/solutions/3d-surface-inspection

Media Contact

David Brebner, Umajin, 64 210581180, [email protected], https://www.umajin.com

SOURCE Umajin