Umberg/Zipser LLP Named One of Orange County's "2024 Best Places to Work" By Orange County Business Journal

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umberg/Zipser LLP, a premier business litigation and intellectual property law firm, has again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). The awards program was created in 2009, and it is a project of the OCBJ in partnership with Workforce Research Group. This county-wide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce, and businesses.