Umberg/Zipser LLP Named One of Orange County's "2024 Best Places to Work" By Orange County Business Journal

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umberg/Zipser LLP, a premier business litigation and intellectual property law firm, has again been named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). The awards program was created in 2009, and it is a project of the OCBJ in partnership with Workforce Research Group. This county-wide survey and awards program were designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce, and businesses.
The program features an extensive two-part survey and audit process. The first portion consisted of an evaluation of each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
The rankings of the winning organizations were released in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 1st issue.
"We are extremely proud to again be recognized by our team for this incredible honor," said Dean Zipser, the firm's Managing Partner. "Teamwork is a core value of our firm, our attorneys, and our staff, making this accolade especially meaningful to all of us. It reflects an achievement of our firm as a whole, and we look forward to continuing to foster a work environment that empowers and develops our team members."
Drawing on decades of experience with some of the nation's largest and most prestigious law firms, as well as national and state government service, Umberg/Zipser LLP is widely recognized for providing exceptional legal work and client service. For more information on the firm, its attorneys, legal services, and other accolades, visit www.umbergzipser.com.
