Umberg/Zipser LLP Ranked Tier One on "Best Law Firms" List by U. S. News & World Report 2024

Umberg/Zipser LLP, an Irvine-based law firm, has secured a Tier One ranking on the "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News & World Report for Orange County since 2014, showcasing their excellence in various legal practices. Their 2024 achievements include five Tier One Rankings and additional Tier Two recognitions, reflecting the firm's commitment to client objectives and dedication to exceptional legal work and client service.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umberg/Zipser LLP (U/Z), a premier business litigation and intellectual property law firm located in Irvine, California, has again been ranked Tier One on the "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News & World Report for the Orange County Metropolitan area.

Umberg/Zipser LLP has received this outstanding recognition every year since its inception in 2014. The ranking list highlights top law firms, recognized by their clients and peers, for delivering professional excellence and high-quality service through a unique combination of practice quality and legal expertise.

For 2024, the firm received five Tier One Rankings for Metropolitan Orange County in Bet-the-Competition, Commercial Litigation, Banking & Finance Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Real Estate Litigation. The firm also received Tier Two recognition in the practice areas of Copyright Law, Securities Litigation, and Trademark Law.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Best Law Firms in Orange County. Our firm's attorneys are committed to pursuing our clients' objectives, by providing strategic and efficient solutions, and we appreciate the continued recognition from our clients and peers," noted co-founding partner Dean Zipser.

In addition, U/Z attorneys Mark Finkelstein, Scott Garner, Phillip Kaplan, Carole Reagan, Todd Smith, Adina Stowell, Mei Tsang, Thomas Umberg, Vikki L. Vander Woude, and Dean Zipser have all been selected for inclusion in‥the 2024 edition of‥The Best Lawyers in America® Ethan Feng has also been recognized as Best Lawyers‥"Ones to Watch" for 2024.

Drawing on decades of legal experience with some of the nation's largest and most prestigious law firms, as well as national and state government service, Umberg/Zipser LLP, is widely recognized for providing exceptional legal work and outstanding client service. For more information on the firm, its attorneys, legal services, and other accolades, visit http://www.umbergzipser.com.

