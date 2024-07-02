Umbria's Grand Debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show Makes a Splash

Producers from Umbria Shine at New York City's Most Prestigious Food Event of the Summer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Region of Umbria, also known as the "Green Heart of Italy," marked a highly successful first run at the Summer Fancy Food Show, held June 23-25, 2024, at New York City's Javits Center.

Throughout the 3-day fair, ten distinguished Umbrian producers showcased the rich and diverse gastronomy of their Region, captivating attendees with an array of artisanal delights. The Region's booths, located within the Italian Pavilion, featured Umbrian meats, pasta, truffles, olive oil, and more. The participating producers included: Antico Pastificio Umbro, Ar Tartufi, Azienda Agraria Piconi, Fattorie Umbre, Geofoods Srl, I Guinigi Lucca, Mangiarbene Srl, Marfuga Azienda Agraria, Oleificio Ranieri, and Prosciuttificio Val Tiberino.

A highlight of Umbria's offerings was the series of cooking demonstrations by esteemed Chef Andrea Tiberi, who skillfully showcased the versatility and exceptional qualities of Umbrian products, attracting large crowds and rave reviews. The Chef hosted three sessions per day, and on Sunday, June 23rd was joined by renowned food influencer @cooker.girl, as they expertly crafted a typical Umbria pasta dish, Strangozzi al Tartufo.

"New York's Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest food industry event in the United States, provided an extraordinary platform for networking and commercial relationships for our brands," said Michele Fioroni, Umbria's Deputy President for Economic Development. "The response from buyers, distributors, and industry professionals was overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to spread awareness about our Region's unique offerings."

Building on its strong presence at the Show, the Region of Umbria hosted an exclusive event on Monday, June 24th, at the renowned Italian delicatessen, Di Palo's. This bespoke evening event featured distinguished Italian chef and New York's Little Italy legacy, Lou di Palo, hosting nearly 100 media, trade, and influencers, who experienced Umbria's fresh and distinctive flavors. The evening was enhanced by a curated wine pairing, generously donated by the esteemed Umbrian wine producer Marco Caprai, beautifully highlighting the range of Umbria's gastronomic and enological excellence.

The grand debut of Umbria at the Summer Fancy Food Show was not only a celebration of its rich culinary heritage, but also a significant step in promoting its distinctive, pristine-quality products to a broader audience. The great success of this event bodes well for the continued presence and influence of Umbrian producers in the international market.

About The Region of Umbria

Umbria is the perfect destination in which to spend your holidays. It has nature and parks, cities rich in art and culture, outdoor sports, as well as internationally famous events. Food and wine will make your stay simply unforgettable. Umbria is a land encompassing a thousand facets and a thousand different souls into a single fresco, a blend of man, nature, intense spirituality, and secular pride. Every location has its unique identity, the result of millennia of civilization that have created many layers of history and resulted in timeless masterpieces throughout the Region: Umbrian, Etruscan. Saine and Roman influences came first, followed by the extraordinary period of the Middle Ages and then the spectacular Renaissance. At the end of the journey, one thing is certain: Umbria has a true penchant for beauty. Learn more at https://www.umbriatourism.it/

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in wine and spirits brands and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results.http://www.colangelopr.com

