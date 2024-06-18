uMed partners with the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2) to address emerging research demands in Parkinson's Disease

"AccessPD already provides researchers with a comprehensive picture of the patient, and this partnership with GP2 allows us to expedite the expansion of this rich dataset. It's programs like AccessPD and GP2 that will be game changing to research in the future." Dr Matt Wilson, uMed CEO & Founder Post this

AccessPD is a unique Cohort Study of patients diagnosed with PD, that remotely collects data from pre-consented patients at home and links with EMR and clinical data to build a comprehensive regulatory grade dataset that can be further augmented with custom endpoints.

Under the announced agreement, uMed will be contributing anonymized genetic samples, remotely collected from consented participants within AccessPD.

GP2 will perform genetic analyses of the samples to feed into the program, and results will also be linked back to additional endpoints within the AccessPD clinical dataset including ePROs, eClinROs, EHR and device data.

The ongoing collection of genetic samples is part of the AccessPD protocol. uMed observes on average a 72% completion rate of the saliva-based genetic tests sent to patients within the cohort, highlighting the formidable engagement of participants, and the strength of uMed's ACCESS Cohort model to build patient communities and encourage participation and retention.

Dr Matt Wilson, CEO & Founder at uMed commented "We're delighted to be contributing to the GP2 program and excited about the impact that this partnership will have on AccessPD and the future of Parkinson's research. AccessPD already provides researchers with a comprehensive picture of the patient, and this partnership with GP2 allows us to expedite the expansion of this rich dataset. It's programs like AccessPD and GP2 that will be game changing to research in the future, and we are proud to be part of the process."

In alignment with GP2's mission to expand global genetics studies to include populations underrepresented in research, AccessPD's unique decentralized approach will maximise the involvement of these populations in the program.

AccessPD is underpinned by uMed's ACCESS Research Platform which is embedded across an expansive network of healthcare institutions across the US and UK, and allows for engagement with patients on behalf of the healthcare provider. Combined with the remote collection of data from patients at home, this approach provides access to large patient populations, including those that would normally face economic, geographical and disease-related barriers.

About GP2

(https://gp2.org)

The Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2) is an ambitious program focused on improving our understanding of the genetic architecture of the PD spectrum in a global context. This work will help to address the most pressing needs of the global PD community, accelerating development and deployment of better PD therapies. GP2 is made up of member organizations around the world that are coming together to create a global research community dedicated to rapidly addressing emerging research needs in PD. GP2 is funded by the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative and implemented by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research.

About MJFF

(https://www.michaeljfox.org)

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $2 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About uMed

(https://umed.io)

uMed is a healthcare evidence-generation technology company that's addressing the critical evidence gaps needed to accelerate the delivery of new medicines and innovations to patients.

By leveraging uMed's ACCESS Research Platform which is embedded across a global network of healthcare institutions, researchers can rapidly access and engage with patients to generate insights derived from the decentralised collection of electronic health records, clinical outcomes, patient-reported data and biosamples.

uMed was founded by Dr. Matt Wilson, an NHS doctor and Anesthesiologist. uMed is working with top pharmaceutical companies and academic researchers from across the globe, and their technology is embedded across a large network of providers that represents millions of lives across the US and UK.

Media Contact

Lucy White, uMed, 44 02033030329, [email protected], www.umed.io

SOURCE uMed