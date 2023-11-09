uMotif and Cogstate Power CNS Research, Combining Patient-Centric eCOA/ePRO Data Capture Platform with Market-Leading Cognitive Solutions

"We're delighted to be working with Cogstate. Together, we'll significantly improve patient engagement and data quality in all therapeutic areas, and especially CNS research." -- uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

An estimated 2 billion people worldwide suffer from a neurological or psychiatric disorder, with substantial unmet medical need. In the area of psychedelic therapies alone, federal governments and private ventures are investing millions to learn how these treatments might help address debilitating mental illnesses, a market sector projected to reach $5.7 billion by the end of 2027.

As part of uMotif's integrated eCOA solutions, the cloud-based system also supports a wide range of Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), including those requiring audio recording of assessments for central review and scoring.

"We have been impressed with the patient-centered approach at uMotif to impact the speed, quality and accuracy of data," said Cogstate CEO Brad O'Connor. "We are excited to jointly deliver modern technologies and solutions that improve cognitive data insights in the trials we support."

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg said: "We're delighted to be working with Cogstate. They have a well-earned reputation for combining advanced cognitive science and digital innovation to simplify the complex measurement of cognition in research and patient care. Together, we'll significantly improve patient engagement and data quality in all therapeutic areas, and especially CNS research."

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world.

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

