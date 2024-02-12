uMotif and MoCA Cognition Bring Modern, Patient-Centric eCOA/ePRO, MoCA Test and New XpressO Mobile App to Clinical Trials, Real-World Studies for CNS-Related Conditions

'Through our partnership with MoCA Cognition, we bring sponsors, CROs, sites and patients the combined power of modern eCOA/ePRO and groundbreaking cognitive tools, for a quantifiable improvement in patient engagement and data quality in the vital area of CNS research.' --uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

MoCA Cognition CEO and Neurologist Dr. Ziad Nasreddine created the MoCA Test in 1996 to help clinicians and researchers rapidly scan multiple cognitive domains and detect impairment. It is the preferred screening test, used in over 200 languages and dialects, and is now available as a tablet app version and for videoconference administration. The standard MoCA test is administered to patients, and can be uploaded into the uMotif platform for central rating and review.

MoCA's new XpressO test provides an additional approach with new study solution opportunities. XpressO is a self-administered, digital cognitive pre-screening tool that efficiently distinguishes between populations of subjective vs. objective cognitive impairment. XpressO offers sponsors and CROs an advanced approach that provides an indicative score on the standard MoCA, and can be used by patients for the purposes of fast, easy and scalable study pre-screening.

Deployed together, the standard MoCA and XpressO enable the capture of a full set of eCOA/ePRO data for screening alongside the full cognitive test, which reduces screen fail rates and increases study speed. XpressO was validated compared to the digital MoCA test as a gold standard. Analysis of a crossover validation study design demonstrated a strong association between the MoCA Memory Index Score (MIS) and XpressO memory task score (p-values<.005).

MoCA Cognition CEO Dr. Nasreddine commented, "Many of us see how brain diseases affect people in our own lives. Delivering a patient-centric approach to capturing cognitive function and other outcome measures has many use cases. It can help day-to-day healthcare, as well as providing a unique approach to clinical trial recruitment, screening and data capture. We look forward to working with uMotif to explore the XpressO application for clinical trials."

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg explained, "Through our partnership with MoCA Cognition, we bring sponsors, CROs, sites and patients the combined power of modern eCOA/ePRO and groundbreaking cognitive tools that deliver a quantifiable improvement in patient engagement and data quality in the vital area of CNS research."

Solutions using the standard MoCA test and the uMotif platform are available for immediate deployment. Meet the uMotif team at SCOPE Summit 2024, Booth 731 to discuss how we can help your organization improve its clinical research programs.

About MoCA Cognition

MoCA Cognition is a research and innovation-focused company driven to deliver the next generation of cognitive screening solutions. Early diagnosis and treatment plans improve brain health and well-being. Our mission is fueled by our passionate belief that everyone deserves a memorable life. MoCA was ranked No. 1 among 53 cognitive screening tests (Outcome Measures for Alzheimer's Disease: A global inter-societal Delphi consensus. Alzheimer's and Dementia. 2023). For more information visit mocacognition.com

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

