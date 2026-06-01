uMotif Announces Andrea Valente is Chief Executive Officer

It's an exciting time at uMotif. We're on course for vigorous growth as we continue to make great inroads in a crowded market by offering sponsors and CROs the most modern, patient-centric eCOA and eConsent technology, backed by scientific expertise and delivery excellence -uMotif CEO Andrea Valente Post this

Prior to her appointment as CEO, Valente served as uMotif's Chief Operating Officer. Her operational leadership, deep industry knowledge, and patient- and site-centric focus have reinforced uMotif's reputation as a trusted provider of modern eCOA and eConsent solutions and services.

Before joining uMotif, Valente was CEO of eConsent provider ClinOne, which uMotif acquired in September 2024. Valente's prior roles also include COO at Medable; and VP of Pandemic Response Systems at Oracle, where she led business and product development, and service delivery of the cloud-based Oracle Health Management System (OHMS). Valente also served as EVP, Chief Development Officer at ERT, where she was responsible for global R&D and IT, and played a key role in four strategic acquisitions, and the sale of ERT to Nordic Capital.

Valente's appointment reflects uMotif's vigorous growth strategy, following the company's recent hiring of eClinical technology executive James Thatcher as Chief Commercial Officer, and the launch of its Scientific Consulting Services led by expert eCOA scientist Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD.

Andrea Valente said, "I'm delighted to take on the role of uMotif CEO. It's an exciting time at uMotif – we're on course for vigorous growth as we continue to make great inroads in a crowded marketplace by offering sponsors and CROs the most modern, patient-centric eCOA and eConsent technology, backed by scientific expertise and delivery excellence."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Media Contact

Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

Elaine Maynard, uMotif, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

SOURCE uMotif