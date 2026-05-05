uMotif Appoints James Thatcher Chief Commercial Officer

James Thatcher's knowledge, experience, and ability to foster deep customer relationships consistently create outstanding business development opportunities and revenue generation. His industry knowledge and sales acumen will fuel uMotif's continued growth. -uMotif COO & incoming CEO Andrea Valente Post this

James Thatcher brings uMotif a distinguished record of commercial achievements in the clinical trial technology market. Prior to joining uMotif, he was Vice President of Business Development at Evinova, where he oversaw go-to-market strategies and drove commercial activity for the company's digital and AI-native research solutions for pharma, biotechs, and CROs. Prior to Evinova Thatcher also served as Executive Director of Business Development at Medable, and earlier in his career held various product management, sales, and marketing roles at orthopedics medical device company Arthrex.

uMotif COO and incoming CEO Andrea Valente said, "James brings an impressive resume to uMotif. His industry knowledge, experience, and ability to foster deep customer relationships have consistently created outstanding business development opportunities and revenue generation. We're thrilled to welcome his rare combination of collaborative leadership, deep industry knowledge, and sharp sales acumen – qualities that will continue to fuel uMotif's growth and market leadership."

James Thatcher commented, "I'm delighted to join uMotif. The company's unparalleled commitment to patient-centricity is compelling and inspiring. It's not just a value proposition; it's the foundation of everything uMotif does. The platform's competitive advantage is clear, and I'm excited to join a talented and deeply experienced leadership team as we work together to drive uMotif's continued growth."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Media Contact

Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

Elaine Maynard, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

SOURCE uMotif Ltd