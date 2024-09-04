uMotif Buys ClinOne; Integrates Robust Platform of Site Applications Including eConsent into the Most Modern eCOA/ePRO Platform for Clinical Trials, Real-World Studies

"There are natural synergies between uMotif and ClinOne, and together, in addition to the most modern eCOA/ePRO solution on the market, we now offer customers best-in-class consent management along with several additional tools to alleviate the site and patient burden." -uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

ClinOne connects, informs and empowers sites with a single, integrated platform to improve consent management, increase site productivity, enhance trial awareness and the patient and caregiver experience – all underpinned with comprehensive data insight tools and standards-based interoperability.

The acquisition is the logical next step in a successful two-year strategic partnership between the companies to help a growing list of sponsors and CROs leverage a single, integrated solution built on a deep understanding of both the site and patient journey.

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg (LinkedIn) explained, "There are natural synergies between uMotif and ClinOne, and together, in addition to the most modern eCOA/ePRO solution on the market, we now offer our customers best-in-class consent management along with several additional tools to alleviate the site and patient burden."

ClinOne CEO Andrea Valente, (LinkedIn) commented, "We're excited to integrate our solutions including eConsent, site productivity and trial awareness for HCPs into uMotif's platform. Together we offer a breadth of capabilities to customers, sites and participants focused on quality, speed and an effective, purposeful experience." Valente joins uMotif's senior leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, Site Operations.

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

About ClinOne

