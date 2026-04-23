uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg, Visionary Clinical Trial Technology Leader, to Retire; Industry Veteran and uMotif COO Andrea Valente to Take on Top Role

'uMotif's fundamental focus on the patient has made us the go-to for modern eCOA for clinical trials and real-world studies. We'll maintain our growth trajectory under Andrea Valente's leadership, and I look forward to continuing to support the mission through my role on the Board' -Steve Rosenberg Post this

Rosenberg joined uMotif's Board of Directors in 2021, and soon after agreed to accept the role of CEO. Under his leadership, uMotif has become one of the fastest-growing companies in clinical trial technology, delivering modern eConsent and eCOA solutions that set new standards in how patient data are collected, and achieving consistent year-over-year growth.

Incoming CEO Andrea Valente has over 20 years of achievement in product development, delivery operations, customer loyalty, and M&A activity. Before joining uMotif, Valente was CEO of eConsent provider ClinOne, which uMotif acquired in September 2024. Valente's prior roles also include COO at Medable; and VP of Pandemic Response Systems at Oracle, where she led business and product development, and service delivery of the cloud-based Oracle Health Management System (OHMS). Valente also served as EVP, Chief Development Officer at ERT, where she was responsible for global R&D and IT, and played a key role in four strategic acquisitions, and the sale of ERT to Nordic Capital.

Rosenberg explained, "I came out of retirement to join uMotif because I believed in the company's unique and fundamental focus on the patient experience. It's enabled uMotif to become the go-to for modern eCOA to handle any trial or study, regardless of complexity or therapeutic area. We'll maintain our growth trajectory and patient-centric focus under Andrea Valente's leadership, and I'll look forward to continuing to support the mission through my role on the Board."

Valente commented, "I'm delighted to take on the role of CEO. uMotif is on course for continued vigorous growth because of our foundational commitment to putting the patient at the core of everything we do. It's how we enable sponsors and CROs to reap measurable improvements in the quality and speed of clinical trials and real-world studies."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Media Contact

Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], www.umotif.com

Elaine Maynard, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], www.umotif.com

SOURCE uMotif Ltd