uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg, Visionary eClinical Technology Senior Executive and Innovator, Named to PharmaVoice 100 Most Influential, Inspiring People in Life Sciences

'For over two decades I've been driven to help customers speed the development of new medicines with modern technologies that make it easier to engage patients – I call them heroes – who give their time and bodies to improve healthcare for all of us' – uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Tweet this

With a career spanning 40+ years in software development, for the past 20 years Steve has guided companies to develop, commercialize and promote technologies that accelerate patient-centric clinical R&D. His achievements include promoting the adoption of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) at Phase Forward; the first commercialized clinical trial technology suite, at Oracle; and the first independently-validated eCOA/ePRO data capture method in decades, at uMotif.

Steve is known for his success in urging the life sciences industry to invest in clinical research technologies to gather vast amounts of high-quality data, to improve the conduct of clinical trials. He also has earned a reputation for evangelizing a focus on the patient, encouraging study sponsors to ease the patient burden by giving them appealing apps that are akin to those they use in daily life.

He is known for giving back as well, with decades of active community service including founding a non-profit to help neighbors in need; and, serving on non-profit Boards to help abused children, at-risk youth, and underserved adults.

Steve also was named to the PharmaVoice 100 in 2017, honored for being an industry change agent who opened new doors to clinical efficiency during his tenure as GM of Oracle Health Services.

"This industry is a ground-breaking one capable of changing the world through science and technology," said Meagan Parrish, lead editor of PharmaVoice. "These honorees inspire advancements by guiding their teams, supporting their patients, and propelling their organizations' missions forward. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list."

Steve Rosenberg said, "I'm grateful to receive this recognition a second time. For over two decades I've been driven to help customers speed the development of new medicines with modern technologies that make it easier to engage patients – I call them heroes – who give their time and bodies to improve healthcare for all of us."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

