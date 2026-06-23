uMotif Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD Wins PCMG Outsourcing Trailblazer of the Year Award

We're delighted Flo Mowlem earned this well-deserved accolade. It recognizes what uMotif, our customers and partners see every day: Her leadership and insights bring fresh thinking that creates significant improvements in clinical trials for sponsors, patients and sites-uMotif CEO Andrea Valente Post this

In late 2025 on behalf of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path) Dr. Mowlem led a project along with co-authors from Top 10 pharma, clinical trial technology providers, and regulators to provide 10 best practices for EDeD (event-driven eDiary) design and implementation to support clinical trial data capture, with the results published in Nature Digital Medicine.

Additionally, uMotif recently announced a Scientific Consulting Services offering led by Dr. Mowlem to leverage uMotif's vast knowledge of clinical research, user-centric study design, and the application of technology to support the clinical trial lifecycle.

PCMG is a nonprofit association which unites and connects professionals in clinical development outsourcing, procurement, and contract management. The PCMG Awards program recognizes excellence, innovation, and impact across the clinical development outsourcing community.

Dr. Mowlem commented, "It's an enormous honor to be recognized by my peers, and I look forward to continuing to work with sponsors and industry colleagues across the clinical trial ecosystem to bring beneficial changes to patient-centered clinical trial and real-world study design."

uMotif CEO Andrea Valente said, "We're delighted that Flo Mowlem earned this tremendous and well-deserved accolade from her industry peers. It recognizes what uMotif and our customers and partners see every day: Flo's leadership and insights bring fresh thinking that creates significant improvements in clinical trials for sponsors, patients, and sites."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Media Contact

Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], www.umotif.com

Elaine Maynard, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

SOURCE uMotif Ltd