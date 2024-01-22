uMotif Completes Record Growth Year; Advances Modern eCOA/ePRO Tech; Wins Awards for Validated Patient Data Capture App, CEO Leadership; Signs Strategic Partners in 2023

"By giving sponsors and CROs a modern, user-friendly eCOA/ePRO solution that puts the needs of patients first, we ensure that customers can capture the large volumes of data necessary to maximize the success of a clinical trial." --uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

eCOA/ePRO and Patient Data Capture Enhancements

uMotif built on its track record of delivering patient-centric eCOA/ePRO with enhancements to its feature-rich platform, built with and for patients to achieve unprecedented levels of compliance. Enriched capabilities include an adaptive scheduling and questionnaire engine, a comprehensive patient engagement toolkit, and advanced analytics and custom reporting.

Industry Partnerships

uMotif and Syneos Health, a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, announced a partnership to deliver a patient-centric, eClinical platform to accelerate clinical trials and bring new therapies to patients faster. In addition to uMotif providing eCOA/ePRO services for Syneos Health customers, the companies are developing an exclusive patient-centric platform to deliver seamless, integrated customer solutions including patient identification, recruitment, eConsent, eDiary, patient engagement and retention, and payments.

uMotif and Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) are bringing research sponsors and CROs the combined power of uMotif's cloud-based, patient-centric eCOA/ePRO and Cogstate's market-leading cognitive testing services. The companies are building on their existing work together – including a major Phase 2 trial of a psychedelic therapeutic – to significantly improve patient engagement and data quality in all therapeutic areas, and especially in CNS research. As part of uMotif's integrated eCOA solutions, the cloud-based system also supports a wide range of Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), including those requiring audio recording of assessments for central review and scoring.

uMotif was invited by ActiGraph, a leading provider of remote monitoring technology, to join its Accelerant™ Partner Program based on uMotif's unique focus on the patient experience. Together the companies are delivering a seamless, patient-centered solution for clinical research that combines modern eCOA/ePRO and best-in-class wearable devices to help sponsors and CROs capture massive volumes of high-quality data by truly understanding how to engage patients.

uMotif and advanced biostatistics consultancy Veramed teamed to redefine how eCOA/ePRO data is collected, reported, visualized, and analyzed. Together the companies generate high-quality, actionable insights to drive quantifiable improvements in clinical research by offering sponsors the unique advantages of the industry's most advanced data analysis and visualization support on top of uMotif's eCOA/ePRO platform, as seen in the groundbreaking "100 for Parkinson's" study.

Industry Recognition

SCOPE Summit Best of Show – Attendees awarded the patented Motif data capture app for its ability to engage patients in clinical trials and real-world studies. SAFIRA Clinical Research independently validated the Motif as the first new data capture innovation since paper instruments on smartphones – eliminating reliance on text-based instruments.

PharmaVoice 100 – CEO Steve Rosenberg was named to the list of the most influential and inspiring people in life sciences for the second time, for his vision and pragmatism in commercializing transformative technologies to accelerate clinical research for sponsors, sites and patients.

Steve Rosenberg said: "uMotif is well-positioned to continue gaining momentum in 2024. Over the past year, we've demonstrated why our eCOA/ePRO platform is the most modern solution on the market today, achieving high levels of engagement by guiding the patient through the trial. By giving sponsors and CROs a user-friendly eCOA/ePRO solution that puts the needs of patients first, we ensure that customers can capture the large volumes of data necessary to maximize the success of a clinical trial."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

