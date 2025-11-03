uMotif Harnesses AI to Deliver Faster, Higher-Quality Clinical Trials with MotifAI Assistant

Clients rely on us to deliver complex, compliant eCOA studies with precision and speed. With our multi-phase MotifAI Assistant deployment we accelerate every step of the process, freeing our experts to focus on data quality, study design integrity and client collaboration -uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

The first phase of the MotifAI Assistant initiative focuses on study delivery operations, designed to directly benefit uMotif's customers by enabling faster study builds, improved documentation quality, and even greater consistency across all projects.

By leveraging AI to help streamline internal processes such as questionnaire ingestion, specification creation, and data validation, uMotif furthers its reputation for delivering high-quality, audit-ready studies efficiently and reliably. uMotif was named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Life Sciences eCOA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, with the highest possible score for technology capability and recognition for excellent support services.

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg explained, "Our clients rely on us to deliver complex, compliant eCOA studies with precision and speed. With our multi-phased MotifAI Assistant deployment, we're accelerating every step of the process – reducing turnaround times and freeing our experts to focus on what matters most: data quality, study design integrity, and collaboration with our clients."

Using natural language processing (NLP) and pattern recognition, MotifAI Assistant automatically interprets questionnaire content, identifies logic structures, and generates structured study specifications for review by the uMotif study team. The system helps the uMotif team review automated test scripts and documentation – ensuring all materials are consistent, traceable, and ready for regulatory review.

This investment in AI reflects uMotif's commitment to operational excellence and delivery scalability, helping sponsors and CROs achieve faster study startup and more dependable outcomes.

"MotifAI Assistant helps us bring new levels of efficiency and quality assurance to our delivery process," added Steve Lyons, uMotif VP of Data Delivery. "Our clients see this innovation reflected in shorter project timelines, higher-quality deliverables, and smoother collaboration throughout the study lifecycle."

As demand for digital data capture continues to grow globally, initiatives like MotifAI Assistant reinforce uMotif's position as a trusted partner to life sciences organizations seeking modern, reliable, and scalable eConsent and eCOA solutions.

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, trial awareness, and patient ride – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

