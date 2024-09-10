uMotif Names Florence Mowlem, PhD Chief Scientific Officer, Supporting Design and Delivery of Most Modern eCOA/ePRO, eConsent for Clinical Trials and Real-World Studies

Mowlem renowned as innovator in digitizing the capture of COAs including PROs and ClinROs to help sponsors meet the scientific and regulatory needs of clinical research and development
BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uMotif – one of the clinical technology market's fastest growing companies – continues to attract top talent as it expands its senior leadership team with the appointment of Florence Mowlem, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. The appointment reinforces uMotif's hypergrowth and follows the recent acquisition of site platform provider ClinOne to expand uMotif's existing strengths in improving both the patient and site journey.
Flo Mowlem is an expert eCOA scientist who has dedicated her career to advising and guiding sponsors on the electronic capture of all COA types, including eDiaries; and the use of digital health technologies (DHTs) in clinical trials. She has a deep knowledge of clinical research, study design, and leveraging technology to support it, having worked at the intersection of science and technology at organizations including Medable and Signant Health.
At uMotif Flo provides scientific leadership across the organization to ensure the scientific voice is embedded across all functional areas to inform rigorous scientific practices, which enables sponsors to meet the scientific and regulatory requirements of research programs.
uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg said, "We're delighted Flo chose to join uMotif. Her deep and broad scientific expertise and progressive thinking support our continued strong growth and innovation as we help sponsors adopt modern methods that capture unprecedented amounts of data by easing the patient and site journey."
Flo Mowlem commented, "I'm excited to join uMotif. The company has a modern technology approach that puts the user at the heart of everything they do, sharing my passion to optimize the experience for all stakeholders and capture the best data possible."
At King's College London, Flo earned her PhD and MsC in Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry. She is frequently invited to present at industry conferences, has published numerous peer-reviewed papers, and is an active member of industry consortia such as C-Path.
