uMotif Names Florence Mowlem, PhD Chief Scientific Officer, Supporting Design and Delivery of Most Modern eCOA/ePRO, eConsent for Clinical Trials and Real-World Studies

At uMotif Flo provides scientific leadership across the organization to ensure the scientific voice is embedded across all functional areas to inform rigorous scientific practices, which enables sponsors to meet the scientific and regulatory requirements of research programs.

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg said, "We're delighted Flo chose to join uMotif. Her deep and broad scientific expertise and progressive thinking support our continued strong growth and innovation as we help sponsors adopt modern methods that capture unprecedented amounts of data by easing the patient and site journey."

Flo Mowlem commented, "I'm excited to join uMotif. The company has a modern technology approach that puts the user at the heart of everything they do, sharing my passion to optimize the experience for all stakeholders and capture the best data possible."

At King's College London, Flo earned her PhD and MsC in Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry. She is frequently invited to present at industry conferences, has published numerous peer-reviewed papers, and is an active member of industry consortia such as C-Path.

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

