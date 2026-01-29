uMotif Posts Strong Growth, Earns Market Accolades for eCOA Platform, Demonstrates Continued Clinical Trial Industry Leadership in 2025

uMotif is growing because our innovative technology works as promised, our team is proactive and adaptive, and our breadth and depth of expertise uniquely qualify us to make major contributions to the clinical trial ecosystem so sponsors can run faster, smarter trials – uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg Post this

uMotif 2025 achievements included…

Major eCOA Market Contender Status – uMotif achieved Major Contender status in its inaugural participation in the Everest Group Life Sciences Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment. uMotif earned the highest possible score for technology capability and recognition for excellent support services, characterizing uMotif as proactive and willing to listen to client needs to deliver high-quality solutions, and validating uMotif's long-standing patient-centric approach to technology design, driving high compliance and quality data capture in clinical trials. Learn more here

Leveraging AI to Improve Study Delivery Operations – uMotif announced the launch of MotifAi Assistant, an AI-driven, multi-phase automation initiative across its product portfolio to help its study teams enhance accuracy, accelerate timelines, and improve data quality for sponsors and CROs. The first phase of the MotifAi Assistant initiative focuses on study delivery operations, directly benefitting customers by enabling faster study builds, improved documentation quality, and even greater consistency across all projects. Read more here

Guided Publication of Best Practices for Event-Driven eDiaries (EDeDs) – On behalf of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD led the publication of the first fundamental project to define best practices for EDeD design and implementation in a decade. Dr. Mowlem's co-authors represented uMotif, Lilly; Suvoda; UCB; AstraZeneca; AbbVie; Clario; Medidata; Parexel International; FDA; GSK; Otsuka; Novartis; Signant Health; Critical Path Institute; IQVIA; and, Medrio. Read the article in Nature Digital Medicine

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg said, "uMotif continues to achieve strong and steady growth and influence in a crowded market because we offer innovative technology that works as promised, our team is proactive and adaptive, and our breadth and depth of expertise uniquely qualify us to make major contributions to the clinical trial ecosystem so sponsors can run faster, smarter trials."

