uMotif Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Life Sciences Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Standouts from the report include uMotif earning the highest possible score for technology capability; and recognition for excellent support services, characterizing uMotif as proactive and willing to listen to client needs to deliver high-quality resolutions.

uMotif brings a fresh perspective to the eCOA market. It began as a healthcare company focused on enabling patients to record their health and well-being, understanding how to engage people to capture health data for use with their doctors and nurses. That understanding brought uMotif to clinical research with a unique product offering and a different view of the problem being solved.

The modern, all-in-one uMotif platform integrates best-in-class eConsent and eCOA solutions. It delivers on four critical – but often competing – priorities…

• Patients' expectations for an easy, engaging BYOD-supported solution

• Sites' quest to reduce burden

• Sponsors' need for high-quality data

• Regulators' requirements for the security and integrity of electronically submitted data

Anchored in eCOA and enhanced by eConsent and other site tools, the uMotif platform bolsters the most important relationship in any research program: between patient and site. In addition to providing eCOA questionnaires to patients, uMotif focuses on and enhances the patient's journey through the clinical trial and beyond, while enabling sites to better manage that journey and the growing complexities of providing technology to patients. This strategy creates significant improvements in recruitment, retention, compliance, and data quality.

uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg said, "We're pleased with Everest Group's recognition of uMotif's differentiation within a crowded market. Customers consistently tell us uMotif's approach to clinical trials and real-world studies is the sea change our industry needs to keep patients engaged and compliant, to meet or beat timelines, and ultimately to speed the delivery of new medicines."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com

