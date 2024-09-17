uMotif Showcases Modern eCOA/ePRO and eConsent to Ease Patient and Site Journey in Clinical Trials, Real-World Studies at Fall 2024 Life Sciences Conferences

uMotif

Sep 16, 2024


Executives including CEO Steve Rosenberg, Chief Patient Officer Bruce Hellman, Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD provide thought leadership in guiding sponsors, patients and sites to demand more from clinical research technologies

BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uMotif – one of the clinical technology market's fastest growing companies – will promote the transformative impact of best-in-class eCOA/ePRO and site solutions including eConsent at industry events in Q3 and Q4. Earlier this month uMotif acquired site platform provider ClinOne to expand its existing strengths in improving the patient and site journey.

September

DPHARM, Loews Hotel Philadelphia, September 17-18 – On September 17, uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg will present a talk on how sponsors should expect more from eCOA/ePRO and eConsent

Global Site Solutions Summit, Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood FL, September 27-29

SCDM 2024 Annual Conference, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, September 29-October 2

October

Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Nordics, Clarion Hotel and Congress, Copenhagen Airport, October 1-2

16th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England, Westin Boston Seaport, October 23-24

SCOPE EU 2024, Fira Center, Barcelona, October 29-30 – uMotif Chief Patient Officer/Co-Founder Bruce Hellman will discuss putting patients at the center of their clinical trial journey to support engagement and drive ePRO compliance

November

CNS Summit, Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, November 10-13 – uMotif CEO Steve Rosenberg will discuss using modern technologies to encourage patient compliance in CNS clinical trials

To arrange a meeting with a uMotif executive at any of these events, email [email protected]

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

