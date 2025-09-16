uMotif to Showcase Modern eConsent and eCOA Platform to Support the Pivotal Patient-Site Relationship in Clinical Trials at Fall 2025 Life Sciences Conferences

CEO Steve Rosenberg, Chief Patient Officer Bruce Hellman, Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD, Chief Operating Officer Andrea Valente will share unparalleled expertise and insights on driving technology innovation that bolsters the vital patient-site bond and improves clinical trials
BOSTON and LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior executives from uMotif – one of the clinical technology market's fastest growing companies – will share their unmatched knowledge and perspective on fostering the connection between patients and sites to improve clinical research at life science industry events this Autumn. uMotif provides a modern, all-in-one eConsent and eCOA platform for clinical trials and real-world studies.
uMotif was recognized recently as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Life Sciences Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. Read the news release here
September
- DPHARM, Loews Hotel Philadelphia PA, September 16-17
- SCDM Annual Conference, Baltimore MD Convention Center, September 27-30. On September 29, 11:15am-12:15pm, Room 341+342 – uMotif Chief Patient Officer/Co-Founder Bruce Hellman co-hosts an interactive session, "Getting the Most from Technology to Strengthen the Patient-Site Relationship, Reduce Site Burden, and Pave the Way for the Use of AI."
- SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit 2025, Orlando FL, September 29-October 1. uMotif is a Performance Sponsor.
October
- SCOPE Europe 2025, InterContinental (Fira Center) Barcelona, Spain, October 14-15. On October 14, 9:50am, as part of the Clinical Data Strategy and AI Innovation Track, Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD will present, "Why Are eCOA Studies Still So Hard? Can AI Help Solve the Operational and Implementation Challenges?"
- 17th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials New England 2025, Encore Boston Harbor, Boston MA, October 15-16
- 13th Annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Nordics, October 21-22, Clarion Hotel and Congress Copenhagen Airport, Copenhagen
November
- CNS Summit, Encore Boston Harbor, Boston MA, November 2-5 – CEO Steve Rosenberg, Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD, and Chief Operating Officer Andrea Valente will present.
To arrange a meeting with a uMotif executive at any of these events, email [email protected]
About uMotif
Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools — including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness — the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com
Media Contact
Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], www.umotif.com
Elaine Maynard, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], www.umotif.com
SOURCE uMotif Ltd
Share this article