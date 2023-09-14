UN Foundation and CEEW Announce the Next Generation India Fellowship on the Sidelines of G20 Presidency

Fellows will develop solutions for the most urgent challenges facing young Indians under 30, such as public health, sustainability, the future of the workforce, digital disruption, and gender equality.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW, India) today announced the Next Generation India Fellowship on the sidelines of India's G20 presidency. The Fellowship is an opportunity for young Indian thinkers and leaders to gain first-hand experience in understanding and solving the world's most pressing challenges.

The Next Generation India Fellowship — part of the UN Foundation's Our Future Agenda programme and CEEW's focus on building careers in public policy — is specifically designed to unlock original, maverick, and substantive ideas from the youth of India for a sustainable future.

"The Next Generation India Fellowship is not just about learning, it is about transforming global leadership and impact," shared Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "The Fellows will have the chance to engage with and learn from global leaders, policymakers, and influencers, gaining insight and contributing their ideas into key processes that shape world affairs."

Spanning two years, the Fellowship will foster honest conversations about the 'One Future' theme of the G20 presidency, build consensus around a 'future agenda' for young Indians, and explore options for investing in their generation and protecting the needs and rights of future generations.

The Fellowship will also provide an opportunity to strengthen youth-led and youth-focused networks and platforms, and contribute towards institution building. It will provide a platform for the Fellows during India's G20 presidency, the SDG Summit, and the Summit of the Future to communicate their proposals, advocate for key asks, share models for inspiration and action, and forge collaborations between countries of the Global North and the Global South.

"These exceptional individuals will be at the forefront of championing the cause of 21st-century multilateralism, driving forward a vision of collaboration, inclusivity, progress and sustainability – for all," stated Dr Arunabha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of CEEW. "It aims to provide young Indian changemakers a global platform to voice their ideas and influence key discussions across international organisations."

The Fellowship includes a diverse range of focus areas including public health, sustainable cities, new technologies, culture and communities, gender equality, future of the workforce, affordable and clean energy, and oceans. Fellows will gain a deeper understanding of policy making, strategic planning, and global diplomacy guided by the experience and mentorship of the UN Foundation, CEEW, and partner resources.

The partnership between the UN Foundation and CEEW provides an opportunity to recognise the potential of young minds and equip them with the skills, aptitude, and confidence needed to address present and future global challenges. It has been supported by Mr. Narayana Murthy and Mrs. Sudha Murty through a contribution made to CEEW directly in Indian rupees.

About the United Nations Foundation

For 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at http://www.unfoundation.org and http://www.ourfutureagenda.org.

About the Council on Energy, Environment and Water

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), based in India, is one of Asia's leading not-for-profit policy research institutions. The Council uses data, integrated analysis, and strategic outreach to explain – and change – the use, reuse, and misuse of resources. It prides itself on the independence of its high-quality research, develops partnerships with public and private institutions, and engages with the wider public. In 2021, CEEW once again featured extensively across ten categories in the 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report. The Council has also been consistently ranked among the world's top climate change think tanks. Follow us on Twitter @CEEWIndia for the latest updates.

