UNA Health, Inc. Bolsters Executive Team with Key Strategic Appointments

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNA Health, Inc., a pioneering force in the healthcare tech space, is pleased to announce the appointment of two esteemed professionals to its C-suite, reinforcing its commitment to unparalleled excellence and innovation in healthcare solutions.

Dr. Kevin Kapov joins as Chief Medical Officer, bringing with him an impressive career that spans over two decades in diverse roles. Previously serving as the FBI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kapov was instrumental in making pivotal medical decisions for a global staff of 35,000. His tenure at Southwest Medical saw the inception of the Center for Clinical Innovation, pioneering groundbreaking projects such as UHG's LEVEL2 and innovative pain management programs. With experience that traverses primary care, urgent care, military service, and even entrepreneurship in metalwork and prototype design, Dr. Kapov is poised to be a valuable asset in UNA's mission to revolutionize healthcare solutions.

Joining alongside is Dr. Rob Kittinger, stepping in as the Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Kittinger, with a Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, boasts an illustrious career. His work spans from Amazon's HQ and Virtru to a decade-long stint at Sandia National Laboratories. With a rich portfolio that includes the creation and management of Navy Advancement Exams, numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, and his role in the acquisition of BookLamp by Apple, Dr. Kittinger brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for science, national security, health, and technology.

"Both Dr. Kapov and Dr. Kittinger are trailblazers in their respective fields. Their unparalleled expertise will be pivotal as we continue our mission to innovate how healthcare candidates efficiently connect with healthcare organizations," remarked Ron, founder and CEO of UNA Health, Inc. "Their roles will be instrumental in leveraging their vast knowledge and skills to further enhance our service offerings."

As UNA Health, Inc. looks to the future, these new appointments herald a renewed commitment to pushing boundaries, ensuring the firm remains at the forefront of healthcare tech innovation.

About UNA Health, Inc:

UNA is an innovative mobile healthcare technology company, creating solutions to solve onboarding, recruitment, employee selection and compliance challenges. UNA enhances how healthcare organizations connect to candidates, by improving applicant engagement, facilitating compliance workflows and establishing baseline clinical competencies, using validated tools built for hiring. UNA provides two platforms that work seamlessly together: UNA TEST (competency testing, skill checklists, and regulatory education) and UNA WALLET (credential management).

