UNA Health, Inc. Unveils Elite Innovation Committee to Revolutionize Clinical Hiring in Healthcare

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNA Health, Inc., at the forefront of healthcare tech solutions, proudly unveils the formation of its Strategic and Innovation Steering Committee (SISCo). Dedicated to pioneering advancements in clinical hiring, SISCo is positioned to introduce groundbreaking tools, further cementing UNA Health's leadership in the industry.

With a mission to spearhead innovations in clinical recruitment, SISCo aims to launch revolutionary tools that will solidify UNA Health's dominance in the sector.

SISCo's primary focus:

Develop cutting-edge tools that redefine and standardize clinical hiring.

Elevate standards for candidate engagement and compliance.

Set foundational clinical competencies for roles spanning Nursing, Allied Health, and Providers.

Committee Members

Dr. Rob Kittinger

With a Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, Dr. Kittinger has an extensive background in organizations such as Amazon, Virtru, and the U.S. Navy. His work primarily involves advanced technology and psychometrics, particularly in the Navy.

Dr. Kevin Kapov

Previously the FBI's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kapov boasts a broad experience range, from primary care to entrepreneurship in prototype design. His forward-thinking innovations have been showcased through his leadership roles and medical endeavors.

Leslie Jeffries, MSN, BSN, RN, Sr. VP of Operations of UNA Health

Possessing a rich clinical background, Leslie is an expert in healthcare staffing operations, assessment-driven learning, and Joint Commission certification initiatives.

Ron Gonzalez, CEO and Founder of UNA Health

With a career rooted in Med-Surg RN, Ron transitioned into healthcare tech, founding several successful ventures before establishing UNA Health in 2020. His focus remains on developing transformative technology solutions for healthcare.

T.J. Waggoner, CEO and Co-Founder of Waggoner Diagnostics

Educated in psychology and organizational behavior, T.J. has played an instrumental role in improving color vision in occupational health and consults extensively with federal agencies. He's also keen on fostering patient care through his innovations.

"As CEO and Founder of UNA Health, I am profoundly excited to welcome such esteemed professionals to our Strategic and Innovation Steering Committee (SISCo). Our shared vision is crystal clear: to pioneer transformative solutions that not only foster high-performing teams but also cultivate clinicians who demonstrate extreme commitment to their organization, resulting in reduced turnover and providing the best possible care for their patients", stated Ron Gonzalez.

For additional insights on UNA Health, Inc. or the trailblazing SISCo, please reach out:

About UNA Health, Inc.

UNA is an innovative mobile healthcare technology company, creating solutions to solve onboarding, recruitment, employee selection and compliance challenges. UNA enhances how healthcare organizations connect to candidates, by improving applicant engagement, facilitating compliance workflows and establishing baseline clinical competencies, using validated tools built for hiring. UNA Health is committed to continually pushing the boundaries in healthcare technology, and this committee marks another pivotal step in its journey.

For more information, visit www.unahealth.com

Media Contact

Ronald Gonzalez, UNA Health, Inc, 1 8622007585, [email protected], www.unahealth.com

SOURCE UNA Health, Inc