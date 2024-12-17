Una Software launches Performance Planning and secures C$7.5 million in funding

"We chose Una Software because they offered a complete vision—from Go-to-Market revenue intelligence through to comprehensive planning—all designed to drive maximum performance," said Drew Stovall, CFO at SafetyChain Software. Post this

Una's approach to financial planning software is called Performance Planning because it:

Delivers Dynamic FP&A software that can be rapidly deployed while also handling changing business conditions by eliminating the need for disruptive and expensive software customization.

Supercharges financial planning with go-to-market insights, ensuring teams can link revenue and financial data to optimize resource allocation across the company.

Uses embedded tools like the Una Performance Driver to ensure accountability, track actions, and drive goal achievement across the organization.

"With Dynamic FP&A software, Una helps businesses better navigate rapidly changing business conditions," said Clayton Ramnarine, CEO of Una Software. "These changes require technology that adapts quickly to market forces and always impacts revenue. Comprehensive revenue data has historically been too complex to include in standard FP&A data collection processes. Performance Planning changes that by leveraging deep revenue intelligence insights to optimize go-to-market strategies and better allocate broader business resources."

Driving Results with Una

"We chose Una Software because they offered a complete vision—from Go-to-Market revenue intelligence through to comprehensive planning—all designed to drive maximum performance," said Drew Stovall, CFO at SafetyChain Software. "With Una, we'll manage our revenue and optimize it for sustainable, predictable growth."

From Revenue Intelligence to Performance Planning

Performance Planning builds on Una's strong foundation in Applied Revenue Intelligence. By linking financial and go-to-market insights, Una's platform enables businesses to strengthen annual FP&A planning, improve revenue forecasting, and align resource allocation with strategic objectives. This comprehensive approach ensures that organizations don't just plan but achieve their performance goals.

"Performance Planning takes financial software to the next level, combining advanced analytics and planning tools with embedded accountability features to drive measurable results," said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. "Una Software's vision of integrating financial and go-to-market insights sets a new standard for organizations striving for sustainable, data-driven performance."

Fueling Growth with New Funding

The latest funding demonstrates strong investor confidence in Una's vision and strategy and will drive further product innovation, expand the team, and accelerate global market entry.

"Since day one, Una has been about enabling companies to unlock profitable, sustainable growth," said Don Mal, Una's Executive Chairman. "Performance Planning takes this vision further, ensuring teams can plan with precision and execute with confidence."

About Una Software

Una Software delivers Performance Planning that helps businesses seamlessly adapt to constantly changing conditions. Una combines Dynamic FP&A software with Revenue Intelligence capabilities, integrating go-to-market insights and advanced planning tools. By delivering precise revenue forecasts, enabling optimal resource allocation, and ensuring accountability through embedded tools, Una empowers organizations to achieve predictable growth and improve corporate performance. Learn more at www.unasoftware.com.

