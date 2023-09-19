UNA-USA and InnerView Announce 6th Annual Youth Service Impact Awards

UNA-USA and InnerView have jointly announced the 6th Annual Youth Service Impact Awards, celebrating young leaders driving change in their communities and working towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With 18,000 students recognized in the 2022-23 school year and 1.2 million hours dedicated to SDG-related activities, this program not only acknowledges youth commitment to the SDGs but also equips them with invaluable skills and tools to showcase their dedication and impact on future job and college applications.
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Global Goals Week, the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView Technologies are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated sixth annual Youth Service Impact Awards. This prestigious event serves as a resounding applause to young visionaries who are igniting change within their communities while striving for the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The SDGs are a set of 17 goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. This proven program, open to all U.S. students ages 14 to 24, connects student community service activities, skill development, and commitment to local needs and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
"As the world looks to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as mile markers towards improving the quality of life for people around the planet, we look to our SDG advocates to help move the United States closer to the finish line," says Rachel Bowen Pittman, Executive Director of the United Nations Association of the USA. "UNA-USA is delighted to collaborate with InnerView to empower and embolden students who are contributing to the SDGs"
In the 2022-23 school year, an impressive 18,000 students received well-deserved recognition through this program for their unwavering commitment to the SDGs and the impact they've created within their communities. InnerView student volunteers, during the same period, dedicated an astounding 1.2 million hours to SDG-related activities, translating into a remarkable community impact valued at $38.1 million. Each spring, the annual Awards ceremony becomes a platform for celebrating these global citizens, thanks to the generous support of InnerView's social impact partners: Champions of Change.
"To satisfy the curiosity, enthusiasm, and leadership aspirations of today's youth, our youth awards program has experienced remarkable growth. These individuals are young leaders, brimming with passion and equipped with the skills to reshape their communities and the world," remarks Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. "We feel privileged to work alongside these change-makers daily, supporting their journey, unlocking opportunities, and commemorating their achievements."
A notable takeaway from the Awards Program is the development of a digital service impact resume, an invaluable tool for students to showcase their personal commitment, 21st-century skills, and areas of interest when applying for jobs or colleges. The program operates on a three-tier recognition system: Merit for 30 hours, Honor for 60 hours, and Ambassador for an impressive 100 hours of service within the school year.
About United Nations Association – USA
The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges, and Congress. With over 20,000 members (70% under the age of 26) and more than 200 chapters across the country, UNA-USA members are united in their commitment to global engagement and their belief that each of us can play a part in advancing the UN's mission and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at unausa.org
About InnerView Technologies
InnerView is the leading and most equitable youth social responsibility platform, empowering students, groups, and schools to spotlight their community service impact, passion for causes, and skill development, all while connecting their local efforts to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. All college and high school-aged students are welcome to join this community of compassionate youth leaders who have discovered ways to get involved and crafted dynamic visual service resumes through my.InnerView.org. InnerView Technologies is a social impact organization collaborating with students, groups, schools, nonprofits, and committed institutions. Learn more at InnerView.org.
