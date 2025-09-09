UNACEM North America Anchors Cement Category on Bulk Exchange

"Visibility and access through digital tools are rapidly becoming essential to how materials are sourced in construction," said Andy Haven, Vice President, Revenue, UNACEM North America. Post this

"Visibility and access through digital tools are rapidly becoming essential to how materials are sourced in construction," said Andy Haven, Vice President, Revenue, UNACEM North America. "Our partnership with Bulk Exchange strengthens the trusted relationships we've built with our customers by providing them with greater responsiveness, and ease of access, without replacing the human connections that drive this industry. This collaboration enhances supply performance, and ensures our partners and customers can work smarter and more efficiently."

UNACEM North America operates two strategically located cement plants in California and Arizona, serving a wide range of heavy civil and commercial construction projects across the region. Their product lineup supports the full concrete value chain, from base materials to performance additives.

"We see Bulk Exchange as the one-stop-shop where construction work gets done, and that means continuing to add new supplier categories contractors need," said Paul Foley, CEO of Bulk Exchange. "Bringing cement to Bulk Exchange marks a big step toward our vision, and major expansion to help contractors plan and procure. UNACEM North America is a trusted stalwart of the construction community with operational excellence in their DNA. We're proud to have them modernizing on our platform."

Project teams can now search UNACEM's listings on Bulk Exchange to view available products, facility locations, and connect directly for procurement, planning, and delivery coordination.

About Bulk Exchange

Bulk Exchange is a marketplace platform built for the construction industry, streamlining how contractors find, evaluate, and source bulk materials. With real-time listings and direct supplier connections, Bulk Exchange simplifies estimating, accelerates procurement, and powers smarter project execution. Visit www.bulkexchange.com to learn more and discover a smarter way to work.

About UNACEM North America

UNACEM North America is a leading producer of cement, aggregates, and pozzolanic materials for use in cement and concrete applications. With cement plants in California and Arizona, UNACEM delivers reliable supply, technical excellence, and responsive service to infrastructure and commercial construction projects throughout the Western U.S.

