Unanimous AI Awarded Contract from U.S. Air Force

Swarm Intelligence, the science behind the Swarm® platform, is the reason why birds flock, bees swarm, and fish school – they are smarter together than alone. By forming real-time dynamic systems, these organisms collectively make decisions that far exceed the natural abilities of any individual member. Swarm AI® technology brings these benefits to networked human groups, significantly amplifying their combined intelligence.

"Within any organization, there are few tasks more important than assembling high performing teams," said Dr. Louis Rosenberg, CEO of Unanimous AI. "This contract will enable us to use the power of Swarm AI technology to help Air Force decision-makers tasked with fielding and deploying the highest-performing teams they can."

"It's very exciting that the Air Force is leveraging Swarm AI technology to optimize the formation of teams," added Dr. David Askay, Associate Professor at Cal Poly. "We're thrilled to bring Cal Poly's expertise in the science of teamwork to this effort and look forward to partnering on groundbreaking solutions."

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on September 22, 2023, Unanimous AI will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Unanimous AI

Unanimous AI is the creator of Swarm AI® technology and the Swarm® software platform for amplifying the intelligence of networked teams, as well their new Thinkscape™ and MindMix™ innovations for generating insights from very large human groups. For more information on Unanimous AI's technology, view the company CEO's TEDx talk here or visit unanimous.ai.

About California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly)

Cal Poly is a nationally ranked public university located in San Luis Obispo, California, and known for its Learn by Doing philosophy. Each year more than 22,000 top-tier students come to Cal Poly to put knowledge into action, taking their learning outside the classroom as they prepare for careers in areas such as engineering, agriculture, science, business, humanities and the built environment. Cal Poly's hands-on approach, small class sizes and close student-faculty mentorships result in graduates ready from Day One to impact their communities, California and the world. For more information, visit www.calpoly.edu.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

