Unanimous AI welcomes "Our Next Reality," a new book from Louis Rosenberg about our AI-powered Future

"Our Next Reality provides a clear-eyed view of the potential and perils of our AI-powered future," - David Baltaxe, President of Unanimous AI Post this

On this topic, Rosenberg describes the natural principle of Swarm Intelligence, which is nature's method for enabling large groups to quickly reach optimized decisions based on their collective perception of the world around them. Swarm Intelligence is a primary reason why birds flock, fish school, and bees swarm – it enables them to become smarter together. In Our Next Reality Dr. Rosenberg talks about Unanimous AI's decade-long effort to enable similar benefits in networked human groups.

Known as Artificial Swarm Intelligence (or Swarm AI®) the technologies developed at Unanimous AI amplify the intelligence of human groups, using the power of AI not to replace our wisdom, knowledge, sensibilities and insights, but to combine these human strengths in optimal ways. Swarm AI has been used to enhance human decision-making by groups around the world from the US Air Force and United Nations to Fortune 500 corporations. The book also describes how Swarm AI has been combined with Generative AI to pursue Collective Superintelligence through natural human conversations among large groups. Unanimous AI calls this Conversational Swarm Intelligence, a technology that underpins its Thinkscape intelligence platform.

Our Next Reality covers a wide range of topics, from the rise of conversational computing to the coming transition from flat screens to mixed reality, to the very real possibility that AI will reach superhuman intelligence (AGI) in the coming years. Rosenberg argues in the book that the rising chance of AGI demands increased investment in collective superintelligence, for it offers a pathway for super-human insight while keeping human values, wisdom, interests, and sensibilities inherently in the loop.

"Our Next Reality provides a clear-eyed view of the potential and perils of our AI-powered future," said David Baltaxe, President of Unanimous AI. "Graylin and Rosenberg share their unique perspectives of this computing revolution, shaped by their presence in the labs and conference rooms where it all began. They provide powerful guidance on how we can collectively aim for a safe and productive future."

Our Next Reality will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and other sellers. The book will be featured at SXSW 2024 on March 13 with an interactive session with Alvin Graylin.

About Unanimous AI:

Unanimous AI builds Collective Superintelligence. The company is the creator of Swarm AI® technology and the Swarm® software platform for amplifying the insights and decisions of networked human groups. The company's new platform Thinkscape is the world's first conversational collective intelligence platform. For more information on Unanimous AI's swarm-based technology and the biological inspiration for Collective Superintelligence, view this TED talk here.

About Louis Rosenberg:

Dr. Louis Rosenberg founded Unanimous AI in 2014 to make human teams smarter through the pursuit of Collective Superintelligence. Rosenberg is also known for his early work developing the concept of mixed reality for the US Air Force thirty years ago, for founding the early VR company Immersion, and for founding the early AR company Outland Research. He earned his PhD from Stanford University, was a professor at California State University, and has been awarded over 300 patents for his work in artificial intelligence and immersive media.

Media Contact

Josh Sitzer, Unanimous AI, 1 816-668-7721, [email protected], unanimous.ai

SOURCE Unanimous AI