Unbound Academy and Novatio School launch AI Learning in AZ

"Our mission is to redefine education by combining AI-personalized learning with real-world experience," said Ivy Xu, CEO of Prequel. "This isn't about catching up; it's about creating a generation of leaders, creators, and problem-solvers who can think independently, build boldly, and thrive in a world driven by AI."

Traditional education has left too many students behind. Nationally, 65% of fourth graders are not proficient in reading, and the average high school graduate reads at a third-grade level. Meanwhile, classrooms force students to advance without mastering fundamentals, creating frustration, disengagement, and massive learning gaps.

Unbound Academy offers a radically efficient approach to learning where students:

Master academics in just 2 hours per day through an AI-personalized curriculum.

Advance 2-3x faster than in traditional classrooms, filling learning gaps and excelling beyond grade levels.

Spend afternoons exploring their passions through Prequel's hands-on workshops, where they launch businesses, start podcasts, break world records, and more.

"Unbound Academy is about breaking free from outdated classroom models and giving students a flexible, engaging, and results-driven education," said MacKenzie Price, Founder of 2 Hour Learning. "We're proving that when kids learn at their level and pace, they thrive."

Teachers play a key role in this process. While AI personalizes learning, teachers focus on motivation, accountability, and mastery. By using AI tools, they spend less time on grading and planning, and more time guiding students as mentors, helping them explore passions, solve problems, and develop leadership skills.

For families seeking Spanish-English bilingual education, Novatio School provides:

AI-personalized academic learning in the morning, ensuring students progress quickly and confidently.

Spanish and English afternoon clubs provide an immersive learning experience, where students participate in creative projects and real-world activities that encourage natural fluency in both languages, rather than making it feel forced.

A school built for multicultural families, helping students stay deeply connected to their roots while excelling academically.

"Language is more than a skill, it's a connection to family, culture, and opportunity," says JP Guerra, a Prequel teacher. "At Novatio, we aren't just teaching Spanish; we're immersing students in it so they gain the fluency, confidence, and academic success they need for the future."

Prequel students aren't just learning, they're making an impact. From launching successful businesses to breaking records and developing world-class projects, these students have been featured in Texas Monthly, Fox News, Newsweek, the Broadway Podcast Network, and the Daily Mail for their groundbreaking achievements.

One student launched a music record label and signed seven artists, helping them reach 50M+ listens. Another developed a mental health app for teens to share encouraging messages, with thousands of users already. Others have created successful businesses, published books, and landed internships, all before graduating high school.

Why This Matters for Arizona Families

AI-driven personalized learning ensures no child falls behind—or gets bored waiting for the class to catch up.

Hands-on, real-world experiences prepare students for a future where creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability are key.

Flexible, virtual learning allows students to learn at home, on their schedule, without sacrificing engagement or social connection.

Tuition-free access – Unbound Academy is 100% free as a charter school, and Novatio School is covered through Arizona's ESA program.

Arizona families looking for a modern, effective, and empowering education for their children can now enroll in Unbound Academy and Novatio School for the upcoming school year. For more information, visit https://www.novatio.school/ or https://www.unbound.school/ today.

