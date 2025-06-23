Unbound Commerce & Znode Partner for B2B App Development

Znode customers can use Unbound for trusted, vetted app development services.

BOSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading custom app development platform Unbound Commerce today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Znode, the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform.

Znode is an enterprise, B2B ecommerce platform designed for the unique needs of manufacturers and distributors. Znode's B2B functionality enables management of customer-specific catalogs, multiple web storefronts, workflow approvals, complex pricing, inventory and product types, as well as quote management.

Wholesale buyers expect more than a mobile version of a website. Buyers want to efficiently find account-specific product catalogs, log-in based pricing, accurate inventory, detailed product information, wholesale order quoting capabilities, and, most importantly, get the maximum value from a B2B ecommerce experience. A Znode-integrated app provides these features.

Apps are increasingly seen as minimum ante for B2B companies and Unbound Commerce specializes in delivering iOS and Android apps that convert B2B sales 2-6X better than a mobile-version of a website. Commerce has been delivering custom mobile commerce solutions since 2008.

"Unbound is a leader in the B2B app space, and having this partnership in place gives Znode customers the ability to leverage and extend their Znode B2B website into an app. For buyers seeking "always on, in your pocket" wholesale buying convenience, offering an app could be a game-changer", said Jeff Seidel, Enterprise Partner Manager at Znode.

"We have been hearing nothing but great things about Znode and they are clearly a B2B player making all the right moves. Partnering to extend their B2B platform into custom iOS and Android apps was an easy decision and we look forward to helping Znode users who are ready to offer an app", offered Wilson Kerr, President and Sales and Business Development at Unbound Commerce.

Znode (znode.com) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale.

Unbound Commerce is a top-ranked provider of commerce-enabled app solutions for wholesale and retail clients. Unbound's unique hybrid platform approach means minimal IT work for clients and allows current ecommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into mobile apps.

