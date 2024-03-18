Unbound Commerce Launches New YOUR AI™ Virtual Assistant Program

By Using Only Customer-Specific Content, this New Approach to Artificial Intelligence Means Rapid Deployment and Correct "Tone", Without Data Cross-Pollination

BOSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unbound Commerce today announces the launch of a new Your AI™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) module designed to revolutionize AI deployment in the eCommerce space.

Until now, AI has largely been seen as too broad and cumbersome to be relevant for most eCommerce companies. YOUR AI™ changes this by personalizing AI, allowing retailers to offer AI-powered digital shopping assistants fueled ONLY with data already in-use in the context of their sales and customer service efforts. And each system is linked directly to eCommerce operations, so an interactive path-to-purchase serves as a cornerstone of the digital assistant deployment.

Online retailers and wholesalers can harness the power of existing in-house, proprietary, and vetted content and data to fuel their unique AI offering, without worrying that this data will be cross-pollinated and used by other AI systems.

This "walled garden" approach means answers to queries generated are more relevant and have a "tone" already aligned with the culture and personality of each specific online merchant that deploys it.

Machine learning and a large language model mean each YOUR AI™ program deployment learns from user interactions and gathers feedback to continuously improve its recommendations, answers, and links to commerce-opportunities.

Additionally, each deployment comes with a Continuous Improvement Module (CIM), allowing retailers to audit the digital assistant and provide feedback regarding tone adjustments in real-time. This means the system learns from real client-side feedback as it grows and adjusts itself to best-fit the unique personality and style of each retailer.

"Everyone knows AI is hot, but it is too general and most digital assistants try to be everything for everyone", said Wilson Kerr, Unbound Commerce President Business Development & Sales. "By fueling each custom AI implementation with only rich, pre-curated and vetted content that is already infused with the "tone" needed for AI to feel real and helpful, we have discovered a new way to bring AI to life", he added.

Unbound has a dedicated AI team and has been working with customers already. The first live commercial deployment of YOUR AI™ is expected early this summer and beta testing is already underway.

About Unbound Commerce

Unbound Commerce is a leading provider of mobile commerce-enabled solutions for retailers and wholesalers. Since 2008, Unbound's unique, low-IT hybrid approach has allowed current eCommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into mobile commerce-enabled offerings. Unbound also offers the YOUR AI™ module for breakthrough AI-powered digital assistant-based customer service. Unbound has built and deployed mobile commerce solutions for Binny's Beverage Depot, Chef's Warehouse, Rockport, Equippers.com, Bedding Style, Monster Cables, Patrick James, Shoe Carnival, Finish Line, FLOR, MillerCoors, The New England Patriots, Cavenders, and over 600 other online businesses. For additional information, please visit www.UnboundCommerce.com.

Wilson Kerr, Unbound Commerce, 1 303-249-2083, [email protected], www.UnboundCommerce.com

