UnboundEd Adds Social Impact Veteran Priscilla Everhart as Chief Business Officer

As an innovative, inclusive, and data-driven senior leader with more than 12 years of experience in strategic growth and finance, Everhart has a proven track record of scaling operations, driving revenue growth and sustainability, and forging strategic partnerships.

"Joining UnboundEd at this pivotal time is a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of what's possible in professional learning and educational technology, ensuring that our business strategies not only support our financial goals but also have a meaningful impact on the lives of students and educators," Everhart said. "I am excited to bring my expertise to support a talented team committed to driving educational equity in today's classrooms."

In addition to her role at UnboundEd, Everhart is the Owner and CEO of Norwood Hart Consulting. As the sole proprietor and operator, she provides expertise to help nonprofits and social impact organizations increase business effectiveness and harness the power of their people by providing project management or support in the areas of finance and operations. Prior to joining UnboundEd, Priscilla oversaw The New Teacher Project's strategic growth, business operations, and finance teams, developing, leading, and managing a team of more than 40 across financial planning and analysis, revenue and accounting, strategic growth, and business development and operations.

"We believe Pricilla's appointment will help UnboundEd innovate with purpose and sustainably scale our impact," said Lacey Robinson, CEO & President of UnboundEd. "We couldn't be more thrilled to add a respected and talented business leader to our team as we expand the reach of our vision for grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful instruction for every child in America."

UnboundEd works side-by-side with teachers, coaches, principals, and district leaders to ensure every student has access to grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful — GLEAM™ instruction. UnboundEd's evidence-informed services weave together standards, content, high-quality curricula, and culturally responsive instructional practices to catalyze student learning and close the opportunity gap. Additional recent C-suite appointments—including Dr. Dale Webster as President of UnboundEd subsidiary CORE Learning in August 2024—mark a period of strategic growth for the organization that envisions a nation where all students experience GLEAM instruction.

UnboundEd works with educators to disrupt the predictability of student outcomes based on race, language, and socioeconomic status. Utilizing evidence-informed grade-level instruction, UnboundEd's team of former teachers, district and school leaders, curriculum writers, and education experts walk side-by-side with educators and help them cultivate the skills to deliver grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful – GLEAM™ – instruction. UnboundEd continues to expand its offerings and drive long-needed changes in instruction, partnering with school districts and education agencies across more than 40 states.

