UnboundEd Hosts 19th Standards Institute in Washington D.C. to bring GLEAM™ instruction to more classrooms nationwide

"Educators attending Standards Institute are united in their desire to see all their students achieve at high levels." Lacey Robinson, President & CEO of UnboundEd Post this

"Standards Institute makes me feel like there is hope," said Joni Hellstrom, Division Director at Venture Academy and a previous Standards Institute attendee. "I know there are students we can be serving better; our whole school wants to improve outcomes for our students. But I didn't know where to start or how to address all the needs. UnboundEd gave me the roadmap I needed to lead us forward."

The agenda for the Standards Institute will feature learning sessions led by UnboundEd's highly trained facilitators, breakout forums to create strategic relationships with like-minded educators, and transformational lectures from the following keynote speakers:

"We at UnboundEd know that when we focus on the students on the margins, all kids thrive," said Lacey Robinson, President & CEO of UnboundEd. "Educators attending Standards Institute are united in their desire to see all their students achieve at high levels. It's through this work that we break the predictability of historic achievement patterns and reach the students whose success for too long has seemed out of reach."

The Washington D.C. event will be UnboundEd's 19th Standards Institute since its inception in 2015. During a time when today's K-12 instructors are facing historic challenges in student engagement and outcomes, UnboundEd's Standards Institutes support the movement towards equitable instruction in K-12 classrooms.

About UnboundEd

UnboundEd works with educators to disrupt the predictability of student outcomes based on race, language, and socioeconomic status. Utilizing evidence-informed grade-level instruction, UnboundEd's team of former teachers, district and school leaders, curriculum writers, and education experts walk side-by-side with educators and help them cultivate the skills to deliver grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful – GLEAM™ – instruction. UnboundEd continues to expand its offerings and drive long-needed changes in instruction, partnering with school districts and education agencies across more than 40 states.

Media Contact

Stephanie Grau, CB&A/FINN Partners, 844-814-5326, [email protected]

SOURCE UnboundEd