Unbridled Sanctuary Celebrates 20 Years of Lifesaving Love for Horses

"Horses are not commodities; they are sentient beings deserving of love, respect, and lifelong commitment," shares Susan Kayne. "At Unbridled Sanctuary, we stand as a testament to the transformative power of ethical stewardship, where every horse is cherished, and every life is celebrated. We champion lifelong care, and through the stories of our horses, we inspire others to do the same."

Unbridled's impact extends far beyond the boundaries of its sanctuary. Kayne's relentless advocacy has catalyzed groundbreaking legislative changes in New York State, signed into law by Governor Hochul, ensuring a safer future for equines. Her remarkable expertise has secured her a position alongside distinguished professors and scholars at the University of Oxford's Summer School for Animal Ethics, establishing her as a leading figure in the field.

Kayne's innovative educational initiative, The Stable Classroom, harnesses the emotionally resonant stories of rescued horses to nurture compassion and understanding, igniting a profound shift in societal perceptions, acknowledging the intrinsic worth and uniqueness of each equine. With unwavering determination, Kayne envisions a groundbreaking future where every horse is protected and cherished throughout their entire natural life.

As Unbridled Sanctuary commemorates its 20th anniversary, the organization invites supporters, advocates, and animal lovers to join them in celebrating this milestone at their Annual Gala on August 10, 2024. Set amidst the tranquil beauty of the Sanctuary, the event promises an evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and unwavering commitment to the cause. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the magnificent horses, indulge in a vegetarian farm-to-table feast, and partake in a silent auction while swaying to soulful melodies.

The Annual Gala serves as a vital lifeline for Unbridled Sanctuary, enabling the organization to continue its life-saving work. Each ticket purchased directly contributes to the well-being of the resident equines, ensuring they receive nourishing meals, essential veterinary care, and the love they so deeply deserve.

"When you support Unbridled Sanctuary, you become a part of a movement that champions the inherent rights of horses and fosters a society grounded in compassion and responsibility," emphasizes Kayne. "Together, we can create a world where the bond between humans and equines is one of mutual respect and lifelong commitment, where the stories of our horses inspire others to become heroes in their own right."

About Unbridled Sanctuary: Unbridled Sanctuary, founded as Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation in 2004 by Susan Kayne, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and lifelong care of horses in need. Through advocacy, education, and unwavering commitment, Unbridled Sanctuary has emerged as a trailblazer in equine protection, transforming the lives of countless horses and reshaping societal perceptions. Unbridled is a permanent sanctuary home to 60 horses, 50 of whom are Thoroughbreds, along with three donkeys, and Arnie The Mule.

