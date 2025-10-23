UNC Asheville Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

UNC Asheville Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNC Asheville Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales and operations.

"UNC Asheville Athletics is excited to partner with Taymar as we continue to elevate the experience for Bulldog fans," said UNC Asheville Director of Athletics Janet Cone. "Their expertise in ticket sales and operations will help us expand our reach, enhance service for our loyal supporters, and grow attendance across all our programs."

Taymar has hired Ben Page as Director of Ticket Sales and Operations to work closely with UNC Asheville Athletics and the university in the Asheville community.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Leigh Barton once again and to welcome Ben Page, who will help build on the incredible momentum of UNC Asheville's growing fan base," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "Janet is an exceptional leader and under her guidance, we are poised to help Bulldog Athletics reach new heights."

UNC Asheville is Taymar's first client school in the Big South Conference and third client in North Carolina (UNC Greensboro, Queen City Soccer Club/Charlotte Independence).

"It is an absolute honor to join Janet Cone's team at Asheville," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "She is the gold standard as an athletics director and leader and great things are ahead for Bulldog Athletics."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar