UNC Wilmington Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNC Wilmington Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle revenue generation, including ticket sales and sponsorship.

"UNCW Athletics is excited to partner with Taymar as we continue to strengthen our ticket sales and sponsorship strategy," said UNCW Director of Athletics Michael Oblinger. "Their experience and trusted track record will help us expand our reach, deepen engagement with Seahawk fans and build momentum across all of our programs."

Taymar will hire an Associate Athletics Director for Revenue Generation to work closely with Seahawks Athletics and the university in the Wilmington community.

"Taymar is excited to join forces with the outstanding team at UNCW Athletics and go to work for Mike Oblinger, a proven leader in college athletics," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Our 'total revenue' philosophy will take a holistic approach to generating revenue across the key areas of ticket sales, operations, and sponsorship. We're excited for Allan Lusk, Kevin Underwood, and Mike Vaccaro to play a key role on our team, and we are eager to get to work for the Seahawks."

UNCW is Taymar's first school in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) and fourth client in the state of North Carolina (UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, Queen City Soccer Club/Charlotte Independence).

"UNCW is our first CAA school – that is our 21st Division I conference – and our scope of work will enable us to impact revenue for Seahawk Athletics on a broad front," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We worked for Mike Oblinger at UConn and we share his vision for the future of the UNCW program."

