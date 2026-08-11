Uncanny Automator Launches Uncanny Page Builder, an AI-First Page Builder for WordPress

"Until now, every page builder was designed for people to do the actual building. You still had to do all of the dragging and dropping and learn the fundamentals of web design and click through settings menus," said Ken Young, President of Uncanny Owl. Post this

Uncanny Automator today announced the launch of Uncanny Page Builder, an AI-first page builder for WordPress powered by Uncanny Agent. Users describe the page they want and Uncanny Agent designs and builds it.

Existing WordPress page builders were made for users to add and configure page elements through drag-and-drop interfaces. The companies behind them have begun adding AI features, but the AI operates within the same architecture — filling in blocks, widgets, and templates rather than constructing pages.

Uncanny Page Builder is AI-first from the ground up: conversation is the interface, Uncanny Agent is the builder, and vanilla HTML and CSS is the output. Because pages are built with universal web standards instead of proprietary markup, they are plugin-independent — there is no page builder "lock-in". Content is always intact and portable: pages are platform-independent as well and can even be downloaded and hosted outside WordPress.

"Until now, every page builder was designed for people to do the actual building. You still had to do all of the dragging and dropping and learn the fundamentals of web design and click through settings menus," said Ken Young, President of Uncanny Owl.

"Uncanny Page Builder was designed from the outset to be an AI-first builder. It's not an addon or an extra feature. It's just how Page Builder works. You describe the page you want and Uncanny Agent designs it and then builds it, so going from what you pictured in your head to a finished page is now minutes instead of hours. It's actually less like a page builder and more like having a designer on call."

Users describe a page's content, style, or intended audience, and Uncanny Agent makes the layout, hierarchy, and styling decisions by applying proportional conventions from professional web design. Users can also upload a screenshot of an existing page or design, and Agent builds in a matching style. Site-wide brand settings — logo, colors, fonts, and button styles — can be defined once and locked, so no page can be taken off brand by any user, or by Agent itself. Agent's edits are applied to a draft rather than the live page, and every edit can be undone.

Uncanny Page Builder also supports live content via a catalog of built-in live elements: latest-posts sections, membership-aware content, login forms, menus and more that automatically stay in sync with the site.

"Uncanny Page Builder is the natural extension of Uncanny Agent, the AI assistant that we released with Automator back in May," said Young. "It already understands the WordPress site it's working in — its content, its settings, plugins, data, you name it."

Uncanny Agent answers questions about a site and completes tasks on the user's behalf — from analyzing sales trends to writing content to building automations — through natural conversation. It requires no API keys, third-party AI accounts, or separate AI subscription; it is included with Uncanny Automator.

"With Recipe Builder, Agent, and now Page Builder, Uncanny Automator is for business owners and WordPress admins who don't just want to hear about what AI can do — they want to see it and feel it working in their business," added Young.

"These days, it feels like everything is a separate subscription. You have ChatGPT or Claude, an annual page builder subscription your site can't survive without, and then Zapier or Make for automations. And then you have to find some way for all of them to work together. It's too much. Uncanny Automator puts all of that in one package without the plugin dependency of page builders or the per-task fees of some workflow automation tools."

Availability

Uncanny Page Builder is available today as a core capability of Uncanny Automator, included in every AI + Automation plan. Building and editing with Uncanny Page Builder consumes Uncanny Agent usage. Uncanny Page Builder requires WordPress 6.0 or higher and PHP 8.1 or higher. Learn more at automatorplugin.com.

About Uncanny Automator

Uncanny Automator is the most trusted automation platform in the WordPress ecosystem — active on almost 50,000 sites, with a 4.9/5-star rating, over 2,000,000 downloads, and hundreds of plugin and app integrations. With Uncanny Recipe Builder, Uncanny Page Builder and Uncanny Agent, it delivers workflow automation, AI page building and the most capable AI assistant for WordPress in a single platform. Uncanny Automator is made by Uncanny Owl, a Toronto-based WordPress company. Learn more at automatorplugin.com.

Media Contact

Ken Young President, Uncanny Owl [email protected]

Media Contact

Aniefiok Ntia, Uncanny Owl, 234 08170046102, [email protected], www.uncannyowl.com

SOURCE Uncanny Owl