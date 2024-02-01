Unchained Wellness Clinic Paves the Way for Revolutionary Mental Health Care in Gilbert, Arizona

"Gut issues can be linked to emotional states like depression and anxiety due to the same neurotransmitters affecting both." - Gary Brecka Post this

Unchained Wellness Clinic offers unique blends of treatments, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), administered by our certified Providers, Theta Bed therapy, red light therapy, and a state-of-the-art Hyperbaric chamber. The clinic's integrative approach also encompasses therapies that reduce inflammation and support the immune system. TMS and medications have shown to be very effective in treating Major depression disorder. Furthermore, Unchained' s providers will look at blood results, micronutrient test, and stool test to get to the bottom of your issues.

Success Stories that Resonate:

Witness the transformative journey of individuals like Brian, who battled opioid and amphetamine addiction for over a decade. Following a personalized treatment plan at Unchained Wellness, Brian shares, "Sobriety and healing are vastly different things. Unchained wellness gave me a huge jump forward in the healing process that I have never gotten any other way." Another person that changed their life was Natalie , she said, "Unchained Wellness changed my life! I did 21 days in the theta chamber for OCD/anxiety, and I was able to discover healing and create new habits in my brain. I was also able to participate in the hyperbaric chamber, cold plunge/sauna therapy, and TMS during my 21-day treatment. All the treatments played a huge role in improving my wellness and it's very refreshing to have new options for healing other than medication."- Natalie

Collaborations and Preferred Partnerships:

Unchained Wellness collaborates with Primary care doctors, Naturopathic doctors, and Therapists to provide a higher level of care. The clinic also partners with several non-profits to address mental health issues in communities for first responders, veterans and law enforcement. Unchained works hand in hand with Primary care providers to ensure the patient receives the highest level of care possible, while maintaining privacy.

Community Engagement:

Beyond clinical services, Unchained Wellness actively contributes to community well-being by raising awareness through social media.

Upcoming Services:

In December 2023, Unchained Wellness expanded its services to include Medication Management and TMS, is a FDA approved treatment for treatment resistant depression. This is testament to its commitment to continual innovation and accessibility in mental health care.

Geographic Focus:

Unchained Wellness strategically targets towns in Arizona, with a primary focus on Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Queen Creek.

Call to Action:

