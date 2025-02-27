Uncharted 2025: A Residency Championing NYC's Independent Musicians

It's not just that these artists have ties to NYC—it's that their work could only exist because of NYC. The city's energy, diversity, & sheer creative momentum provide something no other place can. We want Uncharted to be a contributor to New York City's unique cultural ecosystem. Post this

Tickets for the Uncharted 2025 concert series are now on sale at greenwichhouse.org/uncharted, with performances taking place at Greenwich House's 90-cap venue at 46 Barrow Street. This intimate downtown arts space has played host to legendary artists, including John Cage, Morton Subotnick, and Meredith Monk, and continues to be a vital hub for New York's independent music scene.

This year's Uncharted participants are drawn from across the musical spectrum, but their stories are woven from common threads of community, heritage, and experimentation. They each have found support and solidarity in community—whether in their hometowns or adopted homes, whether joined or built from the ground up, they could only do what they do with the people around them. And they all have strong ties to New York City. As Uncharted's curator and co-creator Jennie Wasserman explains "It's not just that these artists have ties to New York City—it's that their work could only exist because of New York City. The city's energy, diversity, and sheer creative momentum provide something no other place can. We want Uncharted to be a contributor to New York City's unique cultural ecosystem."

Michela Marino Lerman was born and raised just steps from Greenwich House, learning tap from legends Gregory Hines and James "Buster" Brown; her project Agape, explores the interconnectedness of interdimensional love, wielding electronic and analog sounds made with her feet. Julia del Palacio and Claudia Valentina are bringing the sounds of Son Jarocho to New York with Juntas Chicas, evolving Mexican Fandangos through New York City's multicultural perspective. Native New Yorker Bryan Vargas has lived in the city his entire life, and leveraged his jazz guitar studies into becoming the go-to guy for world music projects in the city; his new project explores the regression of diversity initiatives in the current political climate. Sirintip, a "research artist" born in Thailand, schooled in Sweden, and working in New York, finds ways to camouflage her messaging in the music—like when she sampled plastic trash for rhythm tracks, or translated NASA data into images that reflect rising global temperatures. Her new project investigates the ways emotion is stored in the body. And the multicultural quartet of percussionists that is Excelsis Percussion—Mariana Ramirez, Britton René-Collins, Aya Kaminaguchi, and Marcelina Suchocka—continue to reimagine their environmental justice project "Rooted in Rhythm," drawing on sounds from the natural environment.

As each artist settles into their residency, they will create and adapt their performances to the unique space at Greenwich House. And if the experience of Uncharted alumni such as Shaina Taub, Mireya Ramos, Marc Ribot, Brandee Younger, Sofia Rei, Deva Mahal, Celisse, and many more is any indication, they're sure to make for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets & Concert Information:

All performances take place at 8 pm at Greenwich House Music School, 46 Barrow Street, New York, NY 10014.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at greenwichhouse.org/uncharted

100% of ticket and merchandise sales always go directly to the artists

Seating is limited-advance purchase is strongly encouraged

About Greenwich House Music School

Since 1905, Greenwich House Music School (GHMS) has provided high-quality performing arts education for New Yorkers of all ages. In addition to educating its students, GHMS serves the community with a wide spectrum of concerts, hosts education workshops and meetings for local civic and cultural organizations, and provides affordable rehearsal and performance space for local musicians. Greenwich House Music School is part of Greenwich House, a non-profit settlement house organization founded in 1902. Learn more at greenwichhousemusicschool.org.

