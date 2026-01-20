Uncle Arnie's Expands into Texas as Distribution Ramps Up

THC beverage brand hits retail shelves statewide with multi-SKU rollout spanning core flavors, 10mg shots, and new SodaPop line

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uncle Arnie's, one of the fastest-growing THC and hemp-infused beverage brands in the U.S., today announced its official entry into the Texas market. The expansion marks the latest step in the brand's rapid national growth and introduces its full-flavored, approachable THC beverages to a new wave of adult consumers across the state. The Texas launch commences with scaled distribution at Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, a leading liquor retailer with over 200 locations across the state with plans underway to continue expansion into more retailers in the coming months.

With products now arriving on shelves at more than 100 retail locations across Texas, the rollout includes the brand's full line of hemp-derived beverages — including its core iced tea and lemonade flavors, 10mg ready-to-drink shots, and the recently launched SodaPop line, featuring nostalgic THC sodas in Strawberry, Orange, and Grape.

"Expanding into Texas is a major milestone for Uncle Arnie's," said Theo Terris, CEO and Co-founder of Uncle Arnie's. "We're excited to bring our beverages to a growing community of consumers in the Lone Star State who enjoy this emerging category of adult drinks and are looking for more choice in how they unwind."

To support the rollout, Uncle Arnie's is planning a series of activations at key retail locations across Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio later this spring, helping introduce the brand to new consumers in key markets.

The Texas launch builds on Uncle Arnie's rapid national expansion, which now includes 17 markets with more on the horizon. Entry into Texas marks a key milestone for the brand as it continues to scale distribution and retail presence nationwide. The launch is supported by a growing field team and dedicated sales reps now on the ground, underscoring Uncle Arnie's momentum as a category leader in hemp-derived beverages.

