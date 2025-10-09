Unconventional Pairings: Japanese Sake Meets Los Angeles's Favorite Dishes

Discover new harmonies at acclaimed LA restaurants during Sake Harmony Weeks October 13 – November 2, 2025 Post this

From Ceviche, Fried Chicken to Funghi Pizza, the participating restaurants highlight pairings that many guests might not usually expect, enjoyed with diverse types of sake from across Japan and demonstrating how seamlessly it complements both the savory depth of meat and the richness of cheese.

"Japanese sake is often thought of only in the context of Japanese cuisine, but its balance of umami and subtlety allows it to pair beautifully with a wide range of global dishes. Rich in amino acids that enhance umami, sake creates a natural synergy with the depth of meat, the creaminess of cheese, and the delicate flavors of seafood," said Keiko Fujita, Category Manager of JFOODO. "Through Sake Harmony Weeks, we invite diners to raise a glass, discover new harmonies, and experience sake as a trusted companion to cuisines of every kind."

This campaign comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for sake in the U.S.

Sake Harmony Weeks builds on this wave of interest, showcasing sake's versatility across cuisines.

Los Angeles Restaurants and Their Sake Pairings

El Barrio Cantina (Long Beach, Modern Mexican)

Taquitos de Papa – fried potato tacos, avocado salsa, crema, queso fresco, paired with Chiyomusubi "Oyaji", Junmai Ginjo One Cup, Tottori

El Guapo Ceviche – hamachi, lime, cucumber, crispy onion, cilantro, serrano, tomato & chili crunch, paired with Nanbu Bijin Ginjo Can, Iwate

Ribeye Fajitas – Ribeye, Guacamole, Rice, Beans, Tortillas, paired with Dewatsuru "Matsuri Festival Cup", Junmai, Akita

Wife and the Somm (Glassell Park, Californian Fusion)

Baked Brie – poached pear, toasted pistachio, paired with Mitobe Sake Brewery "Yamagata Masamune Malola", Junmai Ginjo, Yamagata

Potato Crusted Fried Chicken Thigh – hot honey, shiso salt, toasted sesame, paired with Nakashima Sake Brewery "Kozaemon", Junmai Ginjo Miyama 55, Gifu

Wildcrust (Highland Park, Neapolitan Pizza & Fusion)

Heirloom Tomato Salad – heirloom tomatoes, watermelon, ricotta salata, paired with Senkin "Modern Muku", Junmai, Tochigi

Funghi Pizza – tomatoes, fontina, oyster mushrooms, garlic vinaigrette, paired with Takeno Tsuyu "Hatsushibori Yuki Honoka", Junmai, Yamagata

Lamb Tzatziki Pizza – tomatoes, braised lamb, tzatziki, fior di latte, feta, mint, Calabrian chili, paired with Mutsu Hassen "Isaribi", Junmai, Aomori

About JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world.

JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese Food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.

