Unconventional Pairings: Japanese Sake Meets New York's Favorite Dishes

From Chicken Sandwich, Arancini and Lobster Rolls to Crispy Noodles and Eel Pizza, the participating restaurants highlight pairings that many guests might not usually expect, enjoyed with diverse types of sake from across Japan and demonstrating how seamlessly it complements both the savory depth of meat and the richness of cheese.

"Japanese sake is often thought of only in the context of Japanese cuisine, but its balance of umami and subtlety allows it to pair beautifully with a wide range of global dishes. Rich in amino acids that enhance umami, sake creates a natural synergy with the depth of meat, the creaminess of cheese, and the delicate flavors of seafood," said Keiko Fujita, Category Manager of JFOODO. "Through Sake Harmony Weeks, we invite diners to raise a glass, discover new harmonies, and experience sake as a trusted companion to cuisines of every kind."

This campaign comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for sake in the U.S.

Sake Harmony Weeks builds on this wave of interest, showcasing sake's versatility across cuisines.

New York Restaurants and Their Sake Pairings

Kru (Brooklyn, Thai)

Lamb Shank Massaman Reduction – massaman curry reduction, garlic-chive sauce, paired with Shiokawa "Nopa", Junmai, Niigata





Crispy Noodles – tamarind, calamansi, ricotta cheese, paired with Senkin "Organic Nature", Junmai, Tochigi





Crab Meat Tartlet – burned fish sauce labneh, sorrel, peanut, paired with Kamonishiki "Nifudazake Tank #132", Junmai Daiginjo, Niigata

Mokyo (East Village, Asian-Inspired)

Wagyu Oxtail Spring Roll – smoky gochujang, paired with Tenryo "Koshu", Junmai Daiginjo, Gifu





Lobster Roll – truffle whipped cheese /Corn Dumpling – truffle salsa verde, Parmigiano, paired with Sempuku "Shinriki 85", Junmai, Hiroshima

Nudibranch (East Village, Korean–Spanish Fusion)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich – salsa verde, paired with Akishika "Chokarakuchi", Junmai Ginjo, Osaka





Basque Cheesecake – mango compote, paired with Kameman Shuzo "Genmaishu", Junmai, Kumamoto





Soba Noodle – shiro dashi, shaved bottarga, and salmon roe, paired with Miyoshino Jozo "Hanatomoe Usunigori", Junmai, Nara

Papa San (Midtown, Peruvian-Japanese Fusion

Eel Pizza – shiitake mushrooms, pecorino, sesame, paired with Tozai "Typhoon", Futsushu, Kyoto

Popina (Brooklyn, Italian–Southern Fusion)

Arancini – Grana Padano cheese, saffron honey, paired with Onda "88", Junmai, Niigata

About JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world.

JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese Food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do..

