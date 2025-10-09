Unconventional Pairings: Japanese Sake Meets San Francisco's Favorite Dishes

Discover new harmonies at acclaimed SF restaurants during Sake Harmony Weeks October 13 – November 2, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JFOODO (the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) brings Sake Harmony Weeks to New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco from October 13 to November 2. The campaign invites diners to discover new harmonies by pairing Japanese sake with signature dishes from each city's acclaimed restaurants — an unconventional experience that highlights sake's special way of enhancing umami.

Participating restaurants across the three cities will present limited-time pairings that showcase sake's versatility beyond Japanese cuisine. Developed by acclaimed restaurant teams in collaboration with JFOODO, each menu enhances umami and highlights natural flavors, creating fresh combinations that appeal to a wide range of diners.

Featuring BBQ Pork Neck, Burrata, and Pâté de Campagne, the participating restaurants highlight pairings that many guests might not usually expect, enjoyed with diverse types of sake from across Japan and demonstrating how seamlessly it complements both the savory depth of meat and the richness of cheese.

"Japanese sake is often thought of only in the context of Japanese cuisine, but its balance of umami and subtlety allows it to pair beautifully with a wide range of global dishes. Rich in amino acids that enhance umami, sake creates a natural synergy with the depth of meat, the creaminess of cheese, and the delicate flavors of seafood," said Keiko Fujita, Category Manager of JFOODO. "Through Sake Harmony Weeks, we invite diners to raise a glass, discover new harmonies, and experience sake as a trusted companion to cuisines of every kind."

This campaign comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for sake in the U.S.

Sake Harmony Weeks builds on this wave of interest, showcasing sake's versatility across cuisines.

San Francisco Restaurants and Their Sake Pairings

Ernest (Mission District, Contemporary American–Asian)

BBQ Pork Neck with pomegranate relish, paired with Taiheizan "Kimoto", Junmai, Akita

Burrata with Hachiya persimmon, paired with Chokaisan Junmai Daiginjo, Akita

The Morris (Mission District, American Bistro)

Pâté de Campagne with heirloom tomato

Paired with Kuheiji Kuno Honten "Kurodasho Tako", Junmai Daiginjo, Aichi

For more information, follow @pairwithsake / visit https://japan-food.jetro.go.jp/sake/us/index.html

About JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world.

JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese Food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.

