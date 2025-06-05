Uncork Green Innovation : Migrating to Sustaining Innovation : New ebook Sustainability Design Guide for Small and Medium Manufacturers released on World Environment Day

Timed with World Environment Day, the new guide Migrating to Sustaining Innovation in Manufacturing helps U.S. manufacturers turn employee ideas into green technologies. Available now on Amazon Kindle.

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for World Environment Day, innovation leader Joe Razum has released a practical new guide for manufacturers: "Migrating to Sustaining Innovation in Manufacturing: How Manufacturers Can Turn Employee Ideas into Patentable Green Innovations and Gain a Competitive Edge." The guide is now available for U.S. readers on Amazon Kindle, with additional formats and channels launching soon.

Written for small to medium-sized manufacturing leaders, this how-to handbook offers tools, frameworks, and insider insights for turning internal ideas into sustainability breakthroughs— without waiting on outside consultants or federal mandates.

Razum, a longtime green tech innovation leader based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, brings over 20 years of engineering and sustainability experience to the project. His work includes patented and patent pending technologies in energy, automation, and sustainable humanitarian systems—and now a fresh set of practical strategies for everyday manufacturers looking to build repeatable, revenue-generating innovation programs.

"Manufacturers are the front line of climate progress," said Razum, a 2025 fellow of the Sustainability Leadership Initiative. "This guide is for the people inside the plants—and the engineers who drive the designs going into the plants - those charged with turning ESG Scope 3 talk into patentable innovation that actually moves the needle."

Highlights include:

A repeatable framework for "intra-innovation" from frontline teams - 7 Steps to Implement Next Monday

Green tech idea generation linked to ESG and Scope 3 goals

Examples of low-cost approaches to build patent portfolios internally - a 90 Day plan to get started

With a forward by sustainability leaders such as Bob Willard (Sustainability Advantage) and Rick Crawford (Emerger Strategies), the guide aims to help companies respond to increasing demands from customers, investors, and regulators—while also unlocking untapped employee insights.

Available now on Amazon Kindle. To learn more about speaking engagements, upcoming formats, or to contact the author, visit www.intrainnovation.com.

About IntraInnovation Press

IntraInnovation Press is a publishing imprint founded by Joe Razum to advance practical tools and insights at the intersection of sustainability, innovation, and manufacturing. The imprint's first release, Migrating to Sustaining Innovation in Manufacturing, launches on World Environment Day 2025.

